Lili Reinhart Strips Down For Gorgeous Topless Photo In Venice

When it comes to watching the sunset, Lili Reinhart, 25, proved that tops are optional! The Riverdale actress shared the shirt-free photo of herself on Instagram over the Labor Day weekend. Lili soaked up the sunset in Venice, Italy, while she visited for the Venice Film Festival which began on Aug. 31 and ends on Sept. 10. She captioned the sexy post, “It’s me, your little Venice b***h.” The blonde bombshell seemed to be using the iconic Lana Del Rey, 37, lyric in her photo caption on Sept. 4.

For the revealing photo, Lili was captured disrobed with her back turned to the camera, as she gazed longingly into the Italian sunset. And since she posted the shocking photo, her 28.7 million fans went nuts in the comments section, praising Lili’s good looks. One follower wrote, “OH MY GOD”, while another fan chimed in, “ARE U REAL.” And of course, her costars also commented some loving remarks on the amazing photo. Vanessa Morgan, 30, who also stars in Riverdale with Lili, commented, “UHM !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Framing this in my house.”

Her almost-nude photo comes just one day after she shared a snapshot while riding a boat in Venice. Lili captioned the Sept. 3 moment, “Need to take a Dramamine tomorrow because I’m not used to this boat life,” seemingly referring to needing to take motion sickness medicine. And the up-and-coming starlet seems to be enjoying her time in Italy since she also reposted an Instagram Story of her “Italian adventure” with her model pal, Charli Howard, 31, on Sept. 6. The beautiful ladies appeared to be riding a train together while they wore N-95 face masks on their trip. Charli shared photos of a delicious-looking pizza and stylish Jimmy Choo pumps that same day on her Instagram Stories. So fun!

And less than two months ago, Lili hung out with Charlie on July 16, proving their friendship is total goals. Charli shared a photo with her actress bestie and captioned it, “i have not laughed so hard in such a long time. ily @lilireinhart.” The 25-year-old also commented, “love you.”

Lili seemed to have taken some inspiration from Charli’s February 20, fully-nude Instagram photo as well. The topless Venice post seems to have a few similarities with Charli’s, which was taken seven months prior. Charli’s picture shows the London starlet completely naked with her back turned to the camera, as she stares off into the New York City skyline during – you guessed it, sunset! She captioned the sexy photo, “upwards from here.” Now that is a total twinning moment, for sure.