Josh Duhamel, 49, & Wife Audra Mari, 28, Dress Up As J. Howard Marshall & Anna Nicole Smith: Photos

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari proved they have a sense of humor about their age difference when they dressed up like another famous couple that had a May-December romance for Halloween. The actor, 49, and model, 28, showed off costumes of the late J. Howard Marshall and Anna Nicole Smith when they attended the annual Casamigos Halloween bash in Beverly Hills, CA on Oct. 28. The spotlighted former couple, who wed in 1994 at the ages of 89 and 26, made headlines when J. Howard died a year later and didn’t include his new wife in his will, which caused a years-long court battle between his estate and Anna’s.

While in costume as the famous lovebirds, Josh used a walker and was dressed in a light gray suit and black patterned tie, similar to the ones the businessman used to wear. Audra channeled Anna in a sleeveless black sparkly mini dress, chocker necklace, and heels. Josh also had a bald cap on with white strips of hair just on the sides while his gal pal wore a blonde wig.

Josh’s Halloween outing with Audra, whom he married this year, comes after he revealed he had to go to the emergency room before and after their wedding due to a back injury that was caused from dancing too hard in the pre-wedding party bus. He was able to get through the wedding by taking an anti-inflammatory medication.

“The next morning, after the wedding, I couldn’t get out of bed again,” he said in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. He went on to explain that Audra said, “‘Oh my God. Everything is fine here. This is, like, the first day of my marriage, and I’m wheeling my husband around in a wheelchair.”‘

“I’m already way older than she is. It wasn’t a great start,” he continued as he joked about the vows they took. “I was like, ‘Babe, for better or worse.'”

Josh and Audra, who are both from North Dakota, decided to have their wedding in Fargo and it turned out to be an incredible event, despite Josh’s injury. “It was the most important thing for us. Not only is it home to us, but it was so convenient for everyone we love to get to,” Audra told Vogue Australia last month. “I guess the romantic in me always feels like we’re just two small-town kids from North Dakota who found each other in Los Angeles. But we will always always be home, no matter where we are in the world.”