Josh Duhamel & Audra Mari Match In Black As They Make 1st Public Appearance As Married Couple

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari made their first red carpet appearance since getting married and the couple looked fabulous when they wore matching black outfits. The newlyweds, who tied the knot on September 10, slayed the red carpet at the premiere of Bandit at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 21. Josh, 49, wore a black suit while Audra, 28, rocked a black mini dress.

Josh looked as handsome as ever when he wore a fitted black suit with a black button-down shirt underneath, keeping the blazer open. He topped his look off with a pair of black patent leather dress shoes. As for Audra, she showed off her long, toned legs in a silk black blazer mini dress.

Audra’s dress featured a V-neckline and a choker around her neck while the waist was cinched-in. The long-sleeve dress featured a super short hem with one side featuring a long piece of fabric. She topped her look off with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps and a silver choker necklace.

The couple officially wed just last week after three years of dating. After two years of dating, the couple got engaged and they wed in Josh’s hometown of North Dakota.

Audra, who was Miss North Dakota USA 2014 and Miss World America 2016, wore a poofy off-the-shoulder white gown with a sweetheart neckline and sheer long sleeves. She topped her look off with a chiffon choker that trailed behind her as well as a long veil. As for Josh, he wore a classic black tuxedo with a white button-down shirt underneath and a white bowtie.