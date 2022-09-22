Josh Duhamel & Audra Mari Match In Black As They Make 1st Public Appearance As Married Couple

Newly married couple, Josh Duhamel & Audra Mari, made their red carpet debut as a married couple when they attended the premiere of 'Bandit' in matching black outfits.

September 22, 2022 10:27AM EDT
Brentwood, CA - Actor, Josh Duhamel dons an edgy look while leaving with a date for a party in Brentwood.Pictured: Josh DuhamelBACKGRID USA 7 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: General GuanYu / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
American actor Josh Duhamel and wife/American model, television host and beauty pageant titleholder - Miss World America 2016 Audra Mari arrive at the World Premiere Of Redbox Entertainment and Quiver Distribution's 'Bandit' held at the Harmony Gold Theater on September 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States. World Premiere Of Redbox Entertainment and Quiver Distribution's 'Bandit', Harmony Gold Theater, Los Angeles, California, United States - 21 Sep 2022
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari walk hand in hand as they leave Nobu Malibu after having dinner in Malibu. 02 May 2021 Pictured: Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA751257_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari made their first red carpet appearance since getting married and the couple looked fabulous when they wore matching black outfits. The newlyweds, who tied the knot on September 10, slayed the red carpet at the premiere of Bandit at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 21. Josh, 49, wore a black suit while Audra, 28, rocked a black mini dress.

Josh Duhamel & Audra Mari made their first red carpet appearance as a married couple at the ‘Bandit’ premiere in LA on Sept. 21. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Josh looked as handsome as ever when he wore a fitted black suit with a black button-down shirt underneath, keeping the blazer open. He topped his look off with a pair of black patent leather dress shoes. As for Audra, she showed off her long, toned legs in a silk black blazer mini dress.

The newlyweds rocked matching black outfits with Josh in a suit & Audra in a satin mini dress. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Audra’s dress featured a V-neckline and a choker around her neck while the waist was cinched-in. The long-sleeve dress featured a super short hem with one side featuring a long piece of fabric. She topped her look off with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps and a silver choker necklace.

The couple officially wed just last week after three years of dating. After two years of dating, the couple got engaged and they wed in Josh’s hometown of North Dakota.

Audra, who was Miss North Dakota USA 2014 and Miss World America 2016, wore a poofy off-the-shoulder white gown with a sweetheart neckline and sheer long sleeves. She topped her look off with a chiffon choker that trailed behind her as well as a long veil. As for Josh, he wore a classic black tuxedo with a white button-down shirt underneath and a white bowtie.

