Will Smith Reveals Floyd Mayweather Called Him 10 Days Straight After Oscars Slap

Will Smith reveals in new comments that he had a true champion in his corner after the infamous Chris Rock Oscars slap!

By:
October 28, 2022 5:13PM EDT
Floyd Mayweather & Will Smith
View gallery
Will Smith 'I Am Legend' Film Premiere, London, Britain - 19 Dec 2007
Will Smith Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - **WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** - Will Smith films scenes as Richard Williams for 'King Richard' with co-star Jon Bernthal. Will can be seen for the first time filming scenes with young Serena and Venus played by the actresses Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton. Shot on 02/27/20. Pictured: Will Smith, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton BACKGRID USA 28 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Will Smith had at least one good friend following the shocking Oscars slap incident on March 27. The King Richard star, 54, revealed in new comments that after he unceremoniously marched onstage to smack comedian Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, boxing great Floyd Mayweather called him every day for 10 days straight. “I want to say something also about Floyd,” Smith said in video obtained by TMZ Sports, which you can SEE HERE.

Will Smith & Chris Rock
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Shutterstock)

“So, we’ve met each other, we’ve seen each other around, but we weren’t like, friends. And, the day after the Oscars, for 10 days he called me every day. And, he was like, ‘Hey, you know you the champ, right? You good? You know you the champ, right? I want you to hear my voice say it.’ That was every day he called me … and it’s like, that’s my dude forever right there.” 

The video was reportedly taken during a private screening of Will’s upcoming AppleTV+ film Emancipation at The London Hotel. In the clip, Will was seen standing in the aisle as he related the story, after which the audience enthusiastically applauded. Another audience member then joked that Will had “rubbed it in his face today.” “I thought I was doing something good by inviting him [Floyd] here, he’s like, ‘well that’s my guy, we talk every day.'” The small audience then erupted in laughter.

Floyd Mayweather Will Smith
Floyd Mayweather and Will Smith in 2015. (Shutterstock)

Will has been steadily re-emerging into public life since the shocking onstage incident that continues to cause controversy across the entertainment industry. On October 26, he was seen in a photo alongside the Los Angeles Lakers for a rare appearance. “Huge thank you to Will Smith, who joined the team to discuss strength through togetherness, and practicing gratitude in times of great challenge,” the caption read. “All themes in his forthcoming masterpiece film, Emancipation.” In the photo, Will held up an iconic yellow and purple Los Angeles Lakers jersey with “Smith” emblazoned across the back. Emancipation is set for release on December 2.

More From Our Partners

ad