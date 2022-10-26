Mandy Moore’s Son, Gus, 1, Cuddles Newborn Brother Ozzie: Cute Photo

This Is Us star Mandy Moore, 38, took to Instagram on Oct. 26 to share a sweet photo of her son, Gus, 1, holding his newborn brother, Oscar, and smiling at him. “Gus relishing his role as Big Bro,” the brunette beauty captioned the post. Both Mandy and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, 37, were pictured with Gus in their bed as he had some one-on-one time with his baby brother. The tot rocked a bright yellow t-shirt, while his momma appeared to be wearing a burnt orange dress. Taylor was the one primarily holding Ozzie, while Mandy lightly caressed her baby’s head.

The singer’s cute baby pictures come just five days after she announced the birth of her second son via Instagram. “Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents),” Mandy’s caption began. “Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!”

A few of her This Is Us costars took to the comments section to wish Mandy and her hubby the best. “Ozzie in the house! Congratulations over and over!”, Chrissy Metz, 42, wrote. Susan Kelechi Watson, 40, also chimed in and wrote, “Ozzie!!!!”, with many red heart emojis. In addition, Hart of Dixie star Rachel Bilson, 41, commented a sweet message for Mandy. “Congratulations beautiful love! To you and your precious family!!!!!”, the actress wrote.

Mandy and Taylor welcomed their first child, Gus, together on Feb. 23, 2021, and she even shared his birth announcement via Instagram at the time. “Gus is here. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T,” she captioned the post. Now Mandy and Taylor have two little boys to keep them busy!

The A Walk to Remember actress married Taylor in 2018 after her previous marriage to singer Ryan Adams, 47, came to an end in 2016. Mandy shared a beautiful black-and-white photo of the couple walking down the aisle on Nov. 19, 2018, and captioned the photo with the date. Taylor and his wife met in 2015 and were engaged by 2017, PEOPLE reported. She also opened up to Glamour Magazine about her divorce from Ryan in 2018. “I don’t feel guilty for it. I don’t fault myself for it,” Mandy said at the time. “When people said, ‘I’m sorry,’ I was like, ‘No. Sorry would have been had I stayed in a very unhealthy situation.’ I didn’t. I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again.”