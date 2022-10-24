Jacob Tremblay, 16, Is All Grown Up For Rare Red Carpet Photo 7 Years After ‘Room’: Then & Now Photos

Jacob Tremblay isn’t so little anymore! The actor, who rose to stardom after his 2015 critically acclaimed film with Brie Larson, Room, debuted, is now 16 years old and all grown up, as seen in the below image. Jacob took to Twitter on Saturday, Oct. 22 to show how much he has changed over the years with a side-by-side photo of himself at his latest red carpet premiere and his younger self (seen here) — and shocked fans in the process. The photo on the left shows a younger Jacob posing on the red carpet with a thumbs-up, and the photo on the right shows him grinning with his hands in his pockets at the 2022 Animation Is Film festival over the weekend, where Netflix’s My Father’s Dragon premiered.

“how it started vs how it’s going…” Jacob wrote alongside the image, prompting shocked replies from fans who still view him as the little bot they met years ago. “Nope. I refuse to believe time is moving that fast…not on my watch,” one person tweeted back. “Okay in my brain, ROOM came out like two years ago….when it was SEVEN?!? what is time?” a second surprised fan questioned. Yet another fan in disbelief demanded Jacon to “de-age” himself. “Nope. Absolutely not. DE-AGE YOUR SELF RIGHT NOW,” they begged.

Jacob has been acting professionally since 2013, but as mentioned above, he got his breakout role in Room, which received several Oscar nominations. A memorable moment for Jacob’s fans came in 2016 when he won the award for Best Young Actor at the Critics’ Choice Awards and couldn’t reach the microphone. Actor Bradley James lowered the microphone and held it up to the adorable 9-year-old’s mouth so he could speak into the mic.

Since the adorable moment, Jacob has proved to be a powerhouse in the acting industry, snagging roles in films such as 2017’s Wonder, 2019’s Good Boys, and the super successful animated Disney film, Luca, in 2021. The Canadian teen also teamed up with fellow Canadian star Justin Bieber, portraying a younger version of him in the music video for “Lonely.”

Up next for the young star is the highly anticipated live-action version of The Little Mermaid, in which he will star opposite Halle Bailey as Ariel by playing Ariel’s best friend Flounder. While promoting Luca with Collider, Jacob described playing Flounder as “so fun”. He added, “I really like what they did with Flounder’s character design. I won’t say too much, but it’s really cool.”