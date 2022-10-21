Janet Jackson Gives Nod Of Approval At Mention On Taylor Swift’s ‘Snow On The Beach’: Watch

Janet Jackson is loving a new Taylor Swift track! The pop queen, 56, took to Twitter in the hours following the highly anticipated drop of Midnights to react to a line that mentioned her in the song “Snow On The Beach,” featuring Lana Del Rey. In a 44 second clip, the mother of one wore a high bun, black turtleneck, and statement glasses as she simply nodded her head to the chill tune. She looked luminous with a natural makeup palette and serene expression, and smiled broadly when she heard her name and homage to her song. “Your eyes are flying saucers from another planet, now I’m ‘all for you’ like Janet,” Taylor sang as Janet clearly enjoyed the tune. Taylor’s lyrics referenced Janet’s catchy 2001 dance hit “All For You.”

“i LUV it @taylorswift13x Lana Del Rey,” Janet captioned the clip, alongside kissing emojis. The “Nasty Boys” icon completed the post with the tags #TSMidnightsTS and #snowonthebeach. Many of Janet’s 4-plus million followers on the platform took to her comments section to react with disbelief and delight. “OMG” wrote several followers. One fan wrote, “All For You is such a great album,” while another reacted, “JANET WE LOVE YOU.”

One fan highlighted the crossover of the generations. “Janet you are to me as Taylor is to my daughter!” they wrote. “We went to the Reputation Tour, now I need you to go back on tour so she can come with me!” “Yet another quipped simply, “3 queens.”

Janet’s video nod came just two weeks after she was seen in a sweet pic with her niece, the late Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson, 24. The duo snuggled up on an animal print couch during Paris Fashion Week for a rare snap together, posted to Instagram on October 7. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson,” Janet captioned the heartwarming Instagram photo. Paris and Janet had previously been rumored to be estranged following the sudden death of Michael at age 50 in 2009.

Janet’s last album, Unbreakable, was released in 2015.