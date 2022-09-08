Janet Jackson Stuns In Sheer Top As She Makes Rare Public Appearance At Christian Siriano Show

Janet Jackson rarely makes public appearances, but when she does, she always makes a statement. That’s exactly what the 56-year-old did when she wore a sheer black turtleneck top with high-waisted black trousers to the Christian Siriano runway show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7, 2022. For the occasion, Janet slayed her head-to-toe monochrome outfit and had her long curly hair down with half pulled up.

Janet threw on a completely see-through turtleneck top tucked into a pair of high-waisted black trousers that were super baggy and flowy with wide-leg hems. Under her sheer top, her black bra was clearly visible and revealed ample cleavage while she covered up with a black blazer.

As for her accessories, Janet rocked a slew of black leather bangles, a crocodile print black purse, and diamond earrings. She had her long, voluminous hair down in curls with a few thin braids throughout, and the top of her hair was pulled back to reveal her gorgeous face.

Since NYFW started, Janet has been on a roll with her outfits, and just the night before, she attended Harlem’s 15th Anniversary Fashion Show and Style Awards After Party when she rocked quite the unique ensemble. She threw on a massive, high-waisted white maxi skirt with layers of tulle, and tucked into the skirt was a bright red graphic T-shirt.

On top of her tee, she rocked a cropped black blazer with the long sleeves scrunched up to her elbows and added a slew of bangles and silver hoop earrings. Her hair was the star of her outfit though. as it was down in waves while the entire top of her head was piled into a large bun with strings of royal blue hair throughout.