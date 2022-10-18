Taylor Swift Is All Smiles As She Goes Shopping With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of ‘Midnights’ Release

Cue “Welcome to New York!” Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn were spotted going for a stroll through the Big Apple on Monday, October 17. The pair seemed like they were in good spirits as they went out shopping in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Taylor, 32, and Joe, 31, both looked happy in casual, fall fashion, just days before the world gets to hear the singer’s new album Midnights.

Taylor looked like she was smiling during the walk as they headed down the street. The 1989 songwriter rocked a purple and pink mini-skirt, along with a black sweater and stockings. She carried an orange purse, perfect for autumn as she walked alongside her boyfriend. Joe sported a green sweater and pair of jeans, and he carried a book with him.

The New York outing came shortly before Taylor’s new record Midnights drops on Friday. Taylor slowly revealed the tracklist through a series of TikTok videos called Midnights Mayhem With Me, culminating in her revealing that the fourth track “Snow On The Beach” will have Lana Del Rey featured.

While the titles have been named for the new songs, Taylor has slowly been giving fans more details about the subject matter of each of the new songs. While the singer usually keeps her personal life private, she revealed that the opening song “Lavender Haze” was very inspired by her relationship with Joe and weathering a number of rumors. “My relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. So this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff,” she explained in an Instagram video.

Joe has opened up about why the pair choose to keep their relationship between them, as he explained in an April interview with Elle. “We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive. The more you give and frankly, even if you don’t give it, something will be taken,” he said at the time.

Taylor first announced Midnights after winning the Video of the Year award at the 2022 MTV VMAs back in August. Days before the announcement was made, she and Joe were seen getting dinner with her friend Lena Dunham at Casa Cipriani in New York. Following the epic announcement at the award show, the couple was seen holding hands and making a run for their ride outside of the venue following an afterparty.