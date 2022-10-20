Charli D’Amelio Gets New Tattoo On Wrist As Landon Barker Romance Heats Up: Photos

Image Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Charli D’Amelio let her fans know she was up for some new body art. The social media darling, who has been an unstoppable force on Dancing with the Stars Season 31 recently, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to share a sneak peek at her new tattoo. She also plugged her new reality show on Hulu, as she captioned the photo album, “Watch me get my cute lil tats in the new @dameliosonhulu episodes that are out now.”

In the photo album, Charli is surrounded by a film crew, her mom Heidi, her dad Marc and her sister Dixie as she is seated in the chair next to the tattoo artist. She then reveals one tattoo on her right triceps reads “rebel” and the tiny one on her wrist consists of two heart shapes!

Of course, fans will be speculating what the two hearts mean to the young artist, as she has been heating up her romance with Landon Barker. Charli recently told the media, including HollywoodLife, that Landon has been a rock for her as she vies for the Mirrorball trophy. Even his father Travis Barker and his stepmom Kourtney Kardashian appear to be in her corner for the competition.

“He’s with me every step of the way throughout this journey,” Charli said. “Travis and Kourtney, I’ve told them about it, and they were super excited as well. I think overall, it’s just going to be really fun. I have a very great group around me. Landon’s awesome, so I’m glad he’s going to be there supporting me.”

The cute couple first went public with their romance in June 2022. However, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Landon had a “crush” on Charli for a while. “Things are really new for them both and even though they’re young, they have agreed they want to take things slow despite the strong feelings they have for one another,” our source said.