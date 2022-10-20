50 Cent’s Son Marquise, 26, Invites Dad To ‘Come Meet’ Him As A Man & Says He Has No Way To Contact Him

Following 50 Cent‘s interview on The Breakfast Club with Charlamagne tha God on Oct. 19, the rapper’s son, Marquise Jackson, 26, took to Instagram to ask his father to meet him while claiming that he has no way of contacting him. “Now y’all all see I tried to reach out to talk to my pops as a MAN in front of the [earth emoji] & behind the scenes. I have no phone number for you & You’ve had me blocked on social media for years so I can’t DM you personally & everybody that is mutual is scared to touch the topic bc they’re scared of you,” Marquise captioned the throwback photo of him and Fif.

The 26-year-old, who has been feuding with his dad for years, then went on to state that Instagram is the “only way to reach” the “In da Club” rapper. “I don’t like attention I had so many opportunities to get that and I choose not too [sic]. I saw the breakfast club interview and it didn’t sound like much accountability there just ego, blaming and more so about money as if you were the child in the situation,” his son went on. The end of his first paragraph concluded with Marquise saying that Fifty “broke his heart” but that all was forgiven. “Those text messages was ME I was waiting outside for you that was the day you broke my heart. I forgave you for it. I’m ready when you ready to sit down & talk,” he wrote.

Marquise’s Instagram post comes one day after the 47-year-old musician appeared on the radio show to address the situation with his son. When Charlamagne asked Fif about his son wanting to sit down with him, the dad responded with, “No he doesn’t.” “See, Charlamagne, you would call me. You don’t call TMZ to say you want to sit down. Think about it, man. You know, he wants some attention, and it’s okay he can have as much of that as he wants,” Fifty added. The father-of-two seemed to have been referring to the fact that his son spoke to TMZ on Oct. 13 to say that he wanted to talk to his dad face-to-face.

Fif then told the radio host that Marquise has been “trained” to believe what he said in his TMZ interview for “a long time” and then called his son “entitled.” Fifty continued, “When I said that he’s entitled, really it’s his Mom’s [Shaniqua Tompkins] entitlement but it’s been filtered. I told you I was giving half a million dollars a year, they go through the paperwork they see half a million dollars a year. At that point, she still was expecting more. This is why I took out child support. You don’t usually sign up for child support, like, I took myself to child support. Because she wasn’t understanding that I’m already giving you more than you’re supposed to get.”

Towards the end of the interview Charlamagne asked, “so you’d never be open to it?” and Fif made it clear that he is not. “I don’t think the relationship works,” Fifty told the host. He even shared that he was “running behind” his son at times and would go to places that Marquise went but that his son allegedly would leave. On Oct. 10, Marquise posted a photo with cash shaped in the word “ENTITLED” with the caption, “Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid Red Yellow Green whatever color he like.” Fif has not posted on his Instagram about his son’s post at the time of this writing.