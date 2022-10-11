50 Cent’s Son Marquise, 25, Slams Rapper As ‘Entitled’ For His Previous Low Child Support Payments

The rapper's son tried to prove his point by offering pops the price of one child support payment for a day of his time. Fifty's response was brutal.

October 11, 2022
50 Cent, 47, may brag about living large, but his son Marquise, 25, says the “In Da Club” rapper should be embarrassed by how little he was paying in child support. The rapper’s son slammed his Grammy-winning dad as “entitled” in an Oct. 10, 2022 Instagram post, where he also mocked his pop by offering him $6700 (or one child support payment) in exchange for an entire day of his time.

In the post Marquise sat on the ground,  posed in front of the word “entitled” spelled out in cash. It was a direct callback to when Fifty posed in front of the word “broke” back in 2015. At the time, he was rumored to be in the midst of a money crisis.

Marquise taunted his dad in the caption, writing, “Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid. Red Yellow Green whatever color he like.”

Fifty’s response was cold as ice. He posted a clip from his show Power which saw his character Kanan killing his own son. “No caption needed,” he wrote.

Marquise gave the situation some background while speaking to rapper TK the week before. In an Instagram post of their conversation, he explained, “$6,700 a month in… New York City, you do the math. You’re talking about a Forbes lister – you’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody – you can’t just live in any neighborhood, $81K is not a substantial amount of money. You can’t just live anywhere.”

Marquis went on to remind everyone about Fifty’s flair for feuds, adding, “You talking about you got beef with everybody in the industry, you can’t just live anywhere.”

The “Candy Shop” rapper seemed to see things differently. Talking about his relationship with Marquise in a 2020 Instagram Live, Fifty said, “I didn’t think that success would cost me my first-born, but it’s the situation it is.”

“My grandfather used to say, ‘If it rattles like a snake and slithers like a snake, is it a snake, or do you need to be bit?’ What he keeps saying is, every time you see the boy he show up with somebody you got a problem with. What does that tell you?”

