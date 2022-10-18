Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber ‘Talked For Quite Some Time’ At Gala: Conversation Details Revealed (Exclusive)

Selener fans were in shock when photos surfaced of Selena Gomez, 30, and Hailey Bieber, 25, posing together like they were BFFs when the two attended the Second Annual Museum Gala in LA on Sunday, Oct. 16. The photos of the two — who have been pitted against each other since Hailey married Selena’s ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, 28, in Sept. 2018 — instantly went viral, yet little was known about what they talked about when posing for a variety of smiley snaps — until now. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned what they chatted about during their unexpected encounter.

“Hailey said that they talked for quite some time and although they did not get into anything too deep, they were able to be real with each other about where they are now,” a source told us, alluding to the fact that the stars did not discuss the years of rumors and speculation that they were secretly nemesis. For four years prior to their run-in, however, the two ladies were not spotted together at all.

That changed just several weeks prior when Hailey opened up about the “hate” she received from Selena fans over the past several years during an interview with Alex Cooper on the “Who’s Your Daddy” podcast. In the tell-all interview, Hailey said that she experienced thoughts of “not wanting to be here anymore” due to the “hate” she received. Selena responded on her TikTok, when she told her fans, “I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen.”

According to the source, the gala was the opportunity they were hoping for. “Selena knows that this was a long time coming and she has nothing but love for Hailey and Justin. She told her this. There is nothing left to talk about here and they are both hoping that this finally puts any misconceptions about them to rest,” the source said.

A separate source told HollywoodLife that Hailey and Selena had already “squashed” their issues — and added that they knew the other would be at the gala. “Hailey knew Selena was going to be attending the gala but she didn’t see her until they were already inside the museum,” the source told us, adding, “Hailey knows she has her whole life in front of her and she doesn’t want this false narrative to continue forever. Hailey thought it was really lovely being able to put this behind them. The last thing in the world she wants is to have drama with anybody, let alone someone she completely respects as a woman.”