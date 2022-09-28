Selena Gomez Seen In 1st Photos Since Hailey Bieber Denied Stealing Justin From Her

Selena Gomez was seen out for the first time publicly since Hailey Baldwin revealed the timeline of her love life with Selena’s ex Justin Bieber, putting to bed any rumors of their romances overlapping. The Only Murders in the Building star enjoyed a fun dinner with friends in Malibu on Tuesday night (September 27) as she rocked a sophisticated black ensemble paired with a camel coat. Selena looked to be having a grand time without a care in the world, which would line up with what Hailey said about there being “no drama” between the two women.

“It’s all respect. It’s all love,” Hailey said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “That’s also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that’s fine! That brought me a lot of peace. We know what happened. It is what it is. You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.”

Rumors of bad blood between Selena and Hailey have been going around since Selena broke up with Justin and Hailey went on to marry him in 2018. The flames were fanned a plenty because it was never clear when Selena and Justin officially broke up and Hailey and Justin began dating. However, Hailey insisted their love lines never crossed.

“Not one time,” Hailey said when asked if she ever got intimate with Justin while he was dating Selena. “When him and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. I would never. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and I never was.”

She explained that there were times that Justin and Selena “kind of [had] a back and forth,” but even in those cases, Hailey insisted that Justin and Selena were not “in a relationship” during that time. Rather, she said, they were “closing the door” on their “back and forth” relationship. “I can say, period, point blank — I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it. And I had been involved with him since I was 18.”