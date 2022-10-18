‘RHODubai’s Lesa Milan Shades ‘Forgettable Four’ Including Caroline Stanbury: They Aren’t ‘Fabulous’ (Exclusive)

Lesa Milan, 33, threw some shade at several of her Real Housewives of Dubai co-stars, including her rival Caroline Stanbury, while speaking to HollywoodLife at BravoCon 2022 this past weekend about the divide in the six-person cast.

“It’s the dynamic duo versus the forgettable four,” Lesa EXCLUSIVELY said about herself and her BFF Chanel Ayan. The pair feuded with Caroline Stanbury, Caroline Brooks, Nina Ali, and Sara Al Madani the entire first season of the new Bravo show. “So we’re good. We’re good. We’re not worried,” Lesa added.

Season 2 of RHODubai hasn’t started filming, but Lesa told us that she thinks “a little shake up will be good” for the show. Clearly, she wants some of the “forgettable four” off the cast, though she didn’t mention any specific names.

“But most importantly, I just want us to kill it and have fun,” Lesa said about her hopes for the second season. “And just be fabulous because that’s just who we are. Right? We are a real friend group, and you know, some more fabulous than others. But I just want to have fun.”

Fans saw on season 1 of RHODubai that it really was Lesa and Chanel versus the world. Lesa said her “lowest point” of the inaugural season was the drama-filled reunion, where the duo went at it with Caroline Stanbury and the other women. “Yeah, that was not nice. It was rough,” she said.

On the flip side, Lesa’s proudest moment from her first foray into television is the fashion show for her luxury women’s fashion brand Mina Roe. Lesa told us that she’s grateful fans got to see her role as an entrepreneur.

“I’ve worked incredibly hard to be who I am and my brand. For so many years, no one even knew I owned the brand. Beyonce, Serena Williams, so many people wore my brand,” she said. “And I never told a soul that I was the owner. So that was actually one of the best moments of my life being able to showcase my brand on such a huge platform.”