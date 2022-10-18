Arnold Schwarzenegger & Sylvester Stallone Pose For Rare Photo Together: ‘Happy Halloween’

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, took to Instagram on Oct. 18 to share an adorable photo of him and his pal, Sylvester Stallone, 76, carving pumpkins. “Happy Halloween @officialslystallone,” The Terminator star captioned the post. In the photo, Sly rocked a classic all-American look with a denim button-up, while Arnold opted for a navy-blue T-shirt and tan-colored pants. They also sported smiles while they held huge utility knives pointing at their cute pumpkins.

Many fans in the comments also pointed out how neither of the macho actors followed the tracing lines along their pumpkins. “Didn’t even follow the lines,” one wrote, while someone else chimed in, “Sly said f*** them lines.” While others were just happy to see two Hollywood icons spending quality time together. “The buddy comedy we need,” one admirer commented. Another pointed out at the knives they were holding were from their own respective films, Rambo, and Commando.

Sly also reposted the same photo of the action-movie duo to share his own message. “Myself and my great friend Arnold, @schwarzenegger spending time at his amazing office Carving Pumpkin Heads for Halloween with Survival Knives !!! . That’s what real ACTION guys do with their free time! Lol…”, he wrote. One user couldn’t help but point out the intimidating blades in the photo writing, “You have the perfect knives for this job sly.”

This is not the first time they hang out this month either! The Rocky actor shared a photo of the two on Oct. 9 with both of the men wearing similar cowboy hats. “Congratulations to my great friend @schwarzenegger who had a incredibly successful charity event to benefit the children THE AFTER SCHOOL ALLSTARS … Still looking strong as a Bull!”, Sly wrote. Both have starred in many hit action movies over the years including Arnold’s Predator, and Sly’s Creed.

It is nice to see Sly spending some R&R time with his dear friend after a rough couple of months. On Aug. 19 the star’s wife, Jennifer Flavin, 54, filed for divorce, according to paperwork obtained by TMZ. And at the time, Sylvester’s rep Michelle Bega gave HollywoodLife the following statement on the couple’s behalf: “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.” But by Oct. 7, Jennifer and Sly officially reconciled and had their divorce case dismissed. The pair share three daughters: Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20.

Arnold faced a similar situation with a not-so-similar outcome in 2021. The former governor of California was married to Maria Shriver, 66, from 1986 until their divorce in 2021. Together they welcomed four kids during their 35-year marriage: Katherine, 32, Patrick, 29, Christopher, 25, and Christina, 31.