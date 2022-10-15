Tom Brady Attends Patriots Owner’s Wedding Without Gisele Bundchen Amid Divorce Rumors: Photos

Tom Brady, 45, didn’t appear to have a date during his latest outing to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft‘s wedding to Dr. Dana Blumberg on Friday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player arrived to the star-studded event, which took place at the Hall des Lumiéres in Tribeca, NY, without his wife Gisele Bundchen as divorce rumors have had both of them in the headlines recently. He appeared to be in good spirits as he smiled when getting out of a vehicle at the location, in new photos obtained by Page Six.

The famous quarterback wore a black blazer over a white button-down top and black pants to the wedding. “Everyone was going up to Brady,” an insider told the outlet about the atmosphere of the event. He also spent time with other big name stars like Jon Bon Jovi, Michael Rubin, and even former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe, whom he replaced in 2001, the outlet further reported.

In addition to Tom, Jon, Michael, and Drew, the other familiar faces at the wedding reportedly included, Elton John, Ed Sheeran, David Zaslav, Roger Goodell, Tommy Hilfiger, Ari Emanuel, Adam Silver, Stephen Schwarzman, Shari Redstone, Randy Moss and Vince Wilfork. Tom’s appearance didn’t come as too much of a surprise since he and Robert, 81, have maintained a close bond over the years after the Patriots won six Super Bowl championships while he was on the team.

Tom’s solo appearance at Robert’s wedding, however, causes even further speculation that he and Gisele may be headed for a permanent split soon. The model, who has been married to the athlete for 13 years, is reportedly considering divorcing him due to his unwillingness to retire from professional football. The married couple, who share children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, reportedly recently hired divorce lawyers after living separately for months and are “looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be,” a source told Page Six. The report also said that they would share joint custody of their son and daughter if they were to go their separate ways for good.

News of Tom and Gisele’s apparent rocky marriage first made headlines after Tom revealed he changed his mind about retiring from the NFL and rejoined the Buccaneers after announcing he was leaving the sport earlier in the year. At that point, Gisele had previously spoken out about how she wished her husband was home more. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said in an interview with Elle magazine for its Oct. 2022 issue. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”