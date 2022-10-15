Tom Brady Attends Patriots Owner’s Wedding Without Gisele Bundchen Amid Divorce Rumors: Photos

Tom Brady attended Robert Kraft's wedding alone and was photographed smiling as he arrived and hung out with other guests at the star-studded event.

By:
October 15, 2022 11:07AM EDT
View gallery
Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Brady cuddles up to his wife, Gisele Bunchchen, as the couple enjoys a romantic getaway to Saint Tropez. The Brazilian model smiled as Tom leaned in and whispered in her ear as the couple was spotted briefly over the weekend during a casual outing. The pair, who have been married for 13 years, has been enjoying some time together before Tom returns to the field again for his 23rd NFL season after initially announcing his retirement in February. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP announced roughly a month later that he'd changed his mind and would play another season with the Buccaneers. *PHOTOS SHOT ON 06/27/2022* Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady seen doing some shopping and getting an ice-cream in Portofino with their children Benjamin Rein and John Edward Thomas Moynahan. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivien Lake Brady. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873314_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Tom Brady, 45, didn’t appear to have a date during his latest outing to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft‘s wedding to Dr. Dana Blumberg on Friday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player arrived to the star-studded event, which took place at the Hall des Lumiéres in Tribeca, NY, without his wife Gisele Bundchen as divorce rumors have had both of them in the headlines recently. He appeared to be in good spirits as he smiled when getting out of a vehicle at the location, in new photos obtained by Page Six.

The famous quarterback wore a black blazer over a white button-down top and black pants to the wedding. “Everyone was going up to Brady,” an insider told the outlet about the atmosphere of the event. He also spent time with other big name stars like Jon Bon Jovi, Michael Rubin, and even former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe, whom he replaced in 2001, the outlet further reported.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen
Tom and Gisele at the Met Gala. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

In addition to Tom, Jon, Michael, and Drew, the other familiar faces at the wedding reportedly included, Elton John, Ed Sheeran, David Zaslav, Roger Goodell, Tommy Hilfiger, Ari Emanuel, Adam Silver, Stephen Schwarzman, Shari Redstone, Randy Moss and Vince Wilfork. Tom’s appearance didn’t come as too much of a surprise since he and Robert, 81, have maintained a close bond over the years after the Patriots won six Super Bowl championships while he was on the team.

Tom’s solo appearance at Robert’s wedding, however, causes even further speculation that he and Gisele may be headed for a permanent split soon. The model, who has been married to the athlete for 13 years, is reportedly considering divorcing him due to his unwillingness to retire from professional football. The married couple, who share children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, reportedly recently hired divorce lawyers after living separately for months and are “looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be,” a source told Page Six. The report also said that they would share joint custody of their son and daughter if they were to go their separate ways for good.

Robert Kraft, Dana Blumberg
Robert Kraft and his new wife Dr. Dana Blumberg during a previous outing that took place before their wedding. (Larry Marano/Shutterstock)

News of Tom and Gisele’s apparent rocky marriage first made headlines after Tom revealed he changed his mind about retiring from the NFL and rejoined the Buccaneers after announcing he was leaving the sport earlier in the year. At that point, Gisele had previously spoken out about how she wished her husband was home more. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said in an interview with Elle magazine for its Oct. 2022 issue. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

More From Our Partners

ad