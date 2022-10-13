Why Scott Disick Waited To Return To ‘The Kardashians’ After Tough Time Filming 1st Season (Exclusive)

The Kardashians viewers have been seeing a lot less of Scott Disick on the show’s second season. Scott appeared on season 2 for the first time during the Oct. 13 episode, where he shared a brief scene with Kendall Jenner. This was quite a contrast to his involvement in season 1, which heavily featured Scott as he struggled with where he stood in the family amidst Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s budding relationship. “After a really emotionally challenging first season, Scott just needed to take a step back,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He just needed a break from [filming] and from Kourtney/Travis, as he knew this was an ongoing narrative.”

Scott “took a few months off filming”, which is why he was absent from the first three episodes of season 2, our source added. “In that time, he was able to heal from the pain that he had last season,” the insider shared. “He knew that only time would heal those wounds. He spent a lot of time with his children and developing his brands.”

Scott’s one Kardashians scene this season involved him discussing a shared hobby of house flipping with Kendall. They also talked about Pete Davidson’s previously-scheduled trip to space, which wound up getting cancelled. Scott did not reference Kourtney and Travis during his brief time on-screen.

For the most part, Scott has been laying low in recent months, although he has been photographed out and about with his longtime friend, Kimberly Stewart, on a number of occasions. In August, it was first reported that the two had taken their friendship to the next level and started quietly dating.

“While working on himself and having some separation time from the family and the show, Scott’s friendship with Kimberly became something more,” our source dished. ‘It went from a friendship of over a decade to a relationship. He doesn’t know where it’s going, be he likes where it’s at.”