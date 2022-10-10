Mick Jagger & GF Melanie Hamrick, 35, Hang With His Ex Jerry Hall During Paris Fashion Week: Photo

“Some things you haven’t seen yet from fashion week…” Georgia May Jagger posted to her Instagram on Oct. 9. The 30-year-old daughter of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the recent Paris Fashion Week, including a moment when her parents met up for a meal in the City of Love. Mick, 79, brought along his girlfriend (and mother of his youngest child) Melanie Hamrick for the meal, and all four got in close for a happy family photo. (Second slide in the gallery below)

Melanie, 35, left a trio of heart emojis on the post, as did Lucas Jagger, the 23-year-old son of Mick and Luciana Gimenez. “I love the second pic! Great that you [are] so happy together!” wrote one fan. “I’m so happy everybody’s getting along in the pictures! Love your mom and love your dad, and I like Melanie too,” added another. “Your mom looks fantastic,” added one fan, since Georgia May included another photo of her with her mum.

During a Bleach London event in May, Georgia was a dead ringer for her supermodel mother. While celebrating the haircare line (of which Georgia May is a co-owner), Mick’s daughter did her best to capture the rock star attitude by donning a leather top, a pair of pinstriped black pants, and black stilettos. Along with a blood-red manicure and glam makeup, Georgia May was the spitting image of Jerry (with a dash of Mick thrown in, specifically that trademark gap in her teeth.)

Georgia May’s father and his longtime girlfriend have been together since 2014. The ballerina and choreographer was part of the American Ballet Theater, which happened to be touring Japan at the same time that The Rolling Stones played a concert in Tokyo. Thanks to work, Mel was able to hang out backstage and from there, she caught the “Satisfaction” singer’s eye. He asked her out, and that started a romance that has been going strong for almost a decade.

In August, Melanie got in some late-summer rays by the pool. She posted a photo of her relaxing in a black bikini, a wine glass in her hand as she lay back on the pool chair. “Summer days,” she captioned the IG gallery, which earned some love from her fans (and Lucas, who commented “Lifestyle” on the post.)