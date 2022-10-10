Katy Perry, Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie Celebrate 21st Anniversary of ‘Idol’ With Wild Party: Photos

American Idol has been a reality TV staple for over two decades. To celebrate the show’s 21st birthday, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie attended an epic party, where they also announced who is invited the Hollywood show for the show’s new season in New Orleans on Sunday, October 9. Each holding a ticket with the phrase “You’re Invited” on it, the trio all looked incredibly celebratory.

All three judges walked the red carpet together. Katy, 37, was totally stunning in a black mini-dress with a white, fluffy trim, which also went around her neck. The singer’s gray boots matched the dress’s trim, as she strutted down the red carpet. Luke, 46, embraced his classic country style with a dark pair of jeans and a deep blue button-down shirt. Lionel, 73, kept it simple in an all-black outfit with an orange jacket over it.

All three hosts looked happy to be reunited for the occasion. While the show is gearing up for the next season, the American Idol social media accounts and website have been encouraging fans and aspiring idols to audition for the show’s next season. The last season came to an end in November 2022, when Noah Thompson won the long-running competition. After he won, judges spoke to reporters, including HollywoodLife, about why he was so well-liked. “He came in as the underdog, the unassuming guy. He didn’t see it coming. America didn’t see it coming,” Luke explained shortly after the win.

American Idol first premiered back in June 2002. While the show has gone through a plethora of different judges over the years, it’s been a hit since it first aired. Speaking of Idol’s early days, the original trio of judges Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, and Paula Abdul all reunited back in September to celebrate season one winner Kelly Clarkson getting her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.