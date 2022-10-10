Katy Perry, Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie Celebrate 21st Anniversary of ‘Idol’ With Wild Party: Photos

The three 'American Idol' judges were all smiles as they celebrated the show's 21st anniversary in New Orleans, Louisiana.

October 10, 2022 3:56PM EDT
EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan celebrate American Idol's 21st birthday in New Orleans as they announce who is invited to the 'Hollywood Show'. The superstar cast of American Idol has just reunited to start filming the show's next season, which has kept the top-secret auditions under wraps. But as revealed in these exclusive photos, New Orleans will be one of the locations. In the photos, the crowd of auditioners could be seen holding things from a golden ticket to golden '21' signs and golden "You're Invited" signs. The judges looked very excited to be in New Orleans celebrating and also held up "You're Invited" plaques. 09 Oct 2022 Pictured: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA906135_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

American Idol has been a reality TV staple for over two decades. To celebrate the show’s 21st birthday, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie attended an epic party, where they also announced who is invited the Hollywood show for the show’s new season in New Orleans on Sunday, October 9. Each holding a ticket with the phrase “You’re Invited” on it, the trio all looked incredibly celebratory.

Katy, Luke, and Lionel celebrate the reality show’s anniversary in New Orleans. (MEGA)

All three judges walked the red carpet together. Katy, 37, was totally stunning in a black mini-dress with a white, fluffy trim, which also went around her neck. The singer’s gray boots matched the dress’s trim, as she strutted down the red carpet. Luke, 46, embraced his classic country style with a dark pair of jeans and a deep blue button-down shirt. Lionel, 73, kept it simple in an all-black outfit with an orange jacket over it.

All three hosts looked happy to be reunited for the occasion. While the show is gearing up for the next season, the American Idol social media accounts and website have been encouraging fans and aspiring idols to audition for the show’s next season. The last season came to an end in November 2022, when Noah Thompson won the long-running competition. After he won, judges spoke to reporters, including HollywoodLife, about why he was so well-liked. “He came in as the underdog, the unassuming guy. He didn’t see it coming. America didn’t see it coming,” Luke explained shortly after the win.

Katy looked gorgeous in a little black dress on the red carpet. (MEGA)

American Idol first premiered back in June 2002. While the show has gone through a plethora of different judges over the years, it’s been a hit since it first aired. Speaking of Idol’s early days, the original trio of judges Simon Cowell, Randy Jacksonand Paula Abdul all reunited back in September to celebrate season one winner Kelly Clarkson getting her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

