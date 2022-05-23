Noah Thompson Reveals His Plans After Epic ‘American Idol’ Win: I’m ‘Writing Songs’ & More

Noah Thompson has a bright future ahead of him. The 20-year-old country singer is still processing winning American Idol season 20. Just hours after being crowned the new champion, Noah revealed what’s next for him during his interview on Live with Kelly & Ryan.

“This whole show has just been such a process. I’m really just looking forward to just writing some songs, put some music out, and playing some shows,” Noah said. “That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Kelly Ripa pointed out that Noah looked stunned when he was announced as the winner over HunterGirl. “I was kind of delirious. I was all the things,” Noah admitted.

When Noah first started his American Idol journey, he had no experience performing for a crowd. His best friend, Arthur, is actually the one who signed Noah up for the show. Since his audition, Noah has evolved into a country superstar.

Noah had to overcome tremendous pressure in order to compete at such a high level. Noah revealed what he learned as he continued in the competition. “Just to take it all in. I was trying to get more comfortable with the crowd because you know how I was in the beginning how nerve-wracking all this was for me,” Noah said. He added that every detail he’s learned from the show he will use to “move forward.”

The singer has been open about the fact that he never expected to make it all the way to the American Idol finale. “The way I feel about it, I would be in complete shock to be honest because I did not expect to make it this far whatsoever — at all — never in a million years, so I would be so grateful,” Noah said about possibly winning just days before he was crowned the new winner!

During the season 20 grand finale, Noah got the opportunity to perform alongside Melissa Etheridge. He also performed his new single “One Day Tonight,” which he also sang on Live with Kelly & Ryan. American Idol will return for season 21 in 2023.