Kelly Clarkson Reunites With ‘American Idol’s Simon, Paula & Randy On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Kelly Clarkson didn’t forget where she started while unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Monday, Sep. 19, 2022. The very first American Idol champion was joined by none other than Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson during the grand reveal.

Kelly looked elegant in a black outfit with layers of gold necklaces while Paula stood beside her rocking a sexy pink dress, with long sleeves and a keyhole beneath her bust. Simon stood on Kelly’s other side, pointing at the superstar. He wore a lightweight white shirt and dark pants. At the end was Randy, who looked cool in tight grey pants and a white polo. On the far end of the group stood Jason Halbert, Kelly’s music director since 2003.

Since winning the title of American Idol in 2002, Kelly sold more than 25 million albums and 40 million singles. She’s also won 3 Grammys, and created her own daytime talk show, which debuts its 4th season this week. Looking back on the past two decades all, Kelly told Variety, “It’s crazy! But it feels like 40. That was a lifetime ago.”

Simon gushed about Kelly’s personality, telling Variety that American Idol may not have taken off without her charms. “Where we were very lucky with Kelly was that not only could we find someone with a hell of a good voice, but she also had this amazing sense of humor, personality, charisma,” he said. Simon went on, adding, “I don’t think anybody at the label really was prepared for how successful she was going to be — maybe apart from Kelly.”

Kelly was also accompanied by her children River Rose, 8, and Remington, 6. Kelly and their father Brandon Blackstock split in June 2020, but didn’t finalize their messy divorce until over a year later. The singer was ordered to pay her ex $200,000 in monthly support, among other stipulations.