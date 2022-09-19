Kelly Clarkson Reunites With ‘American Idol’s Simon, Paula & Randy On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The singer was joined by the original trio of 'American Idol' judges. Kelly won the singing competition 20 years ago.

By:
September 19, 2022 4:51PM EDT
Kelly Clarkson
View gallery
Kelly Clarkson54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019
Kelly Clarkson with her children River Rose and Remington Kelly Clarkson honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Sep 2022
Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell, Kelly Clarkson, Paula Abdul and Jason Halbert Kelly Clarkson honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Sep 2022
Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Kelly Clarkson didn’t forget where she started while unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Monday, Sep. 19, 2022. The very first American Idol champion was joined by none other than Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson during the grand reveal.

Kelly looked elegant in a black outfit with layers of gold necklaces while Paula stood beside her rocking a sexy pink dress, with long sleeves and a keyhole beneath her bust. Simon stood on Kelly’s other side, pointing at the superstar. He wore a lightweight white shirt and dark pants. At the end was Randy, who looked cool in tight grey pants and a white polo. On the far end of the group stood Jason Halbert, Kelly’s music director since 2003.

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson brought it back to her roots while unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Sep. 19, 2022. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Since winning the title of American Idol in 2002, Kelly sold more than 25 million albums and 40 million singles. She’s also won 3 Grammys, and created her own daytime talk show, which debuts its 4th season this week. Looking back on the past two decades all, Kelly told Variety, “It’s crazy! But it feels like 40. That was a lifetime ago.”

Simon gushed about Kelly’s personality, telling Variety that American Idol may not have taken off without her charms. “Where we were very lucky with Kelly was that not only could we find someone with a hell of a good voice, but she also had this amazing sense of humor, personality, charisma,” he said. Simon went on, adding, “I don’t think anybody at the label really was prepared for how successful she was going to be — maybe apart from Kelly.”

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly brought her children River Rose and Remington to the unveiling. Ex Brandon Blackstock was not there. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Kelly was also accompanied by her children River Rose, 8, and Remington, 6. Kelly and their father Brandon Blackstock split in June 2020, but didn’t finalize their messy divorce until over a year later. The singer was ordered to pay her ex $200,000 in monthly support, among other stipulations.

More From Our Partners

ad