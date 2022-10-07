Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Sizzles In Polka Dot Lingerie Set In Sexy Photo

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler shared an alluring pic with her nearly 400K followers on Thursday! The former beauty queen, 47, who shares two children with Travis, posted a pic of herself rocking sexy black polka dot lingerie as she kneeled in bed. Shanna wore very little beyond the pink polka dots, save a crystal belly ring. She wore her platinum blonde locks down in soft waves around her shoulder for the October 6 pic. “In the mood to be pretty and powerful,” she captioned the pic, alongside emojis of a heart and bikini. “Private link in bio!”

If you haven’t guessed by now, Shanna was actually inviting her hundreds of thousands of followers to her OnlyFans page — a trend recently also followed by Denise Richards and her daughter Sami Sheen, among others. Shanna’s fans were certainly there for the invitation. “Omg,” reacted one, alongside rows of fire and heart eye emojis. “U (sic) are classy and gorgeous and a wonderful mother,” wrote another while directly comparing the mom of two to Travis’ current wife, Kourtney Kardashian, 43. “You are a natural beauty always have been,” gushed a third, while yet another commented, “Pretty girl! Love the polka dots.”

Shanna and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, were married from 2004-2008, and they welcome two children together — son Landon, 18 and daughter Alabama, 16. And it isn’t as though the former couple aren’t on working terms. The co-parents seem to still be looking out for each other, years after their split. After Shanna had an unexpected pregnancy annoucement (she later learned she wasn’t actually pregnant) with on-off boyfriend Matthew Rondeau, a source told HollywoodLife that Travis offered to “help” her.

“Travis has reached out to Shanna and congratulated her,” the insider told us EXCLUSIVELY following Matthew’s domestic violence arrest in March. “He let her know that he’ll be there for whatever she needs. Whether it be picking up some groceries, helping out more with the kids, Travis has her back.” The source added that Travis “hasn’t asked too many questions about the situation” but pointed out that their children were “safe and happy.”