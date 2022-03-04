Exclusive

Travis Barker Offers To ‘Help’ Ex Shanna Moakler After Unexpected Pregnancy Announcement

Travis, who shares two children with Shanna, said he has his ex’s back. He knows she’ll always be in his life and wants ‘the best for her’ at the end of the day.

Travis Barker is proving to be quite the upstanding gentleman. The Blink 182 drummer gave a show of solid support to his ex Shanna Moakler after she revealed she is expecting her fourth child. The announcement came just days after her ex boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested for felony domestic violence. With the timing being quite sensitive, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Travis is stepping up to let Shanna know he’s “there for her.”

Travis Barker
Travis Barker said he supports his ex Shanna Moakler after she revealed she is pregnant. (ABC/Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Travis has reached out to Shanna and congratulated her,” the insider revealed. “He let her know that he’ll be there for whatever she needs. Whether it be picking up some groceries, helping out more with the kids, Travis has her back.” The rock star “hasn’t asked too many questions about the situation” between Shanna and Matthew because wants to stay out of her business, per the source. Or course, that’s as long as he feels like the kids they share — daughter Alabama, 16, and son Landon, 18 — are “safe and happy.”

For now, Travis — who split with Shanna in 2008 after four years of marriage — wants to be a supportive ex. “He assumes she’ll open up about it more when she wants to, but he let her know he’s there for her. Travis knows Shanna is an adult and very independent, but she’ll always be in his life and still wants the best for her at the end of the day.”

On Thursday (March 3), the former model and Miss USA winner revealed she was pregnant. “I took a pregnancy test and it is positive,” Shanna, 46, told People in a statement. “This has been a very difficult week, but I’m taking everything day by day.” The previous week, Matthew, 28, was taken into custody in Los Angeles and charged with domestic violence after cops were called to the estranged couple’s home. A fight between the pair had broken out and became physical, according to TMZ. “I wanted to let everybody know that I’m okay and thank you for your love and support,” Shanna said in a statement hours later. “I’m surrounded by my family and friends.”

The incident came on the heels of a disturbing Instagram video shared by Matthew where he accused Shanna of cheating on him and spending the night at their neighbor’s house in an expletive-filled rant. “So, it’s over. I am never talking to this f-cking specimen of a f-cking human again,” Matthew screamed in the since-deleted clip.  “Quote me on it. You’re never going to see me with this f-cking —- again. I don’t give a f-ck. “I’ve never been so disrespected, or so f-cking humiliated in my entire life.” Afte calling Shanna quite a few derogatory terms, he then insisted he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Shanna and Matthew began their on-again/off-again relationship in 2020. They most recently broke it off for the umpteenth time in July 2021, only to reunite in October. Shanna also shares daughter Atiana, 22, with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

 