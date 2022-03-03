Shanna Moakler: Travis Barker’s Ex Expecting 4th Child After Explosive Split With Matthew Rondeau

The former Miss USA revealed she is pregnant just days after her ex boyfriend was arrested for felony domestic violence.

Shanna Moakler is expecting her fourth child. The former model and Miss USA winner revealed she is pregnant on Thursday (March 3) just days after her ex boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested for felony domestic violence, according to People. “I took a pregnancy test and it is positive,” the Celebrity Big Brother contestant, 46, told the outlet in a statement. “This has been a very difficult week, but I’m taking everything day by day.”

Last Thursday (February 24), Matthew, 28, was taken into custody in Los Angeles and charged with domestic violence after cops were called to the estranged couple’s home. A fight between the pair had broken out and became physical, according to TMZ. “I wanted to let everybody know that I’m okay and thank you for your love and support,” Shanna said in a statement hours later. “I’m surrounded by my family and friends.”

The incident came on the heels of a disturbing Instagram video shared by Matthew where he accused Shanna of cheating on him and spending the night at their neighbor’s house in an expletive-filled rant. “So, it’s over. I am never talking to this f-cking specimen of a f-cking human again,” Matthew screamed in the since-deleted clip. “Quote me on it. You’re never going to see me with this f-cking —- again. I don’t give a f-ck. “I’ve never been so disrespected, or so f-cking humiliated in my entire life.” Afte calling Shanna quite a few derogatory terms, he then insisted he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Shanna and Matthew began their on-again/off-again relationship in 2020. They most recently broke it off for the umpteenth time in July 2021, only to reunite in October. “I admit…at the time.. things were very difficult, especially in our personal lives, which made things hard to focus on one another,” Matthew told Page Six at the time. “However, Shanna and I have truly found what we needed more of and what was missing just to focus on the fun in life with one another and not letting anyone or anything take that away from us.”

Before dating Matthew, Shanna was married to Travis Barker from 2004 to 2008, with whom she shares daughter Alabama, 16, and son Landon, 18. She also shares daughter Atiana, 22, with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org.