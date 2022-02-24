Watch

Shanna Moakler’s Boyfriend Breaks Up With Her In Expletive-Filled Video Full of Accusations

MEGA
Shanna Moakler Lupus LA Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon, USA - 17 Nov 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Shanna Moakler proves that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren’t the only hot couple around - as she kisses her younger boyfriend on a beach in Mexico. The former pageant queen looked head over heels as she smooched on the sand with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau during a romantic vacation in Cancun. Shanna, 46, who was married to the Blink-182 drummer between 2004 and 2008 and had two children with him, looked stunning in a black bikini that she revealed after pulling down her dress. The former Playboy model and actress has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Matthew, 28, since 2000. 16 Dec 2021 Pictured: Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA814449_045.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Shanna Moakler proves that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren’t the only hot couple around - as she kisses her younger boyfriend on a beach in Mexico. The former pageant queen looked head over heels as she smooched on the sand with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau during a romantic vacation in Cancun. Shanna, 46, who was married to the Blink-182 drummer between 2004 and 2008 and had two children with him, looked stunning in a black bikini that she revealed after pulling down her dress. The former Playboy model and actress has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Matthew, 28, since 2000. 16 Dec 2021 Pictured: Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA814449_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Shanna Moakler upset about Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian EngagementShanna Moakler upset about Engagement, Los Angeles, California, USA - 18 Oct 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

In a contender for ‘Messiest Breakup Of The Year,’ Matthew Rondeau went on Instagram to drop a lot of F-bombs – and some cheating allegations – while saying ‘it’s over’ between him and Shanna Moakler.

Matthew Rondeau didn’t so much as break up with Shanna Moakler on Thursday (Feb. 24) as he blew up their relationship with a ton of TNT. “So, it’s over,” Matthew, 29, said in a now-deleted Instagram video posted to Makler’s page. “I am never talking to this f-cking specimen of a f-cking human again,” he said in the video, per Page Six. The actor implied that Travis Barker‘s ex was “talking to” other people the “entire time” that she and him were together, before walking over to a neighbor’s house to hurl some major allegations.

While shouting at the house and into his phone, Matthew accused Shanna of spending the night with an unnamed neighbor, one who “has a f-cking wife” and “f-cking kids…and f-cking sleeps here. Sleeps HERE with this f-cking b-tch. She f-cking SLEEPS here, at his f-cking house.” From there, Matthew goes off and calls Shanna some pretty obscene things. “Quote me on it. You’re never going to see me with this f-cking —- again. I don’t give a f-ck.”

WARNING: NSFW LANGUAGE IN THE FOLLOWING VIDEOS

“I’ve never been so disrespected, or so f-cking humiliated in my entire life,” the enraged Rondeau says in the video. Matthew denied being drunk or high, and said that he was just “heartbroken.” Matthew continued his IG Live, accusing Shanna of being a “sociopath, narcissist, f-cking piece of sh-t.”

Related Gallery

Stars Who’ve Split From Their Loves In Quarantine: Megan Fox, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Benson, & More

Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, left, and Kayla Nicole arrive at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
(L-R) Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover arrives at The 2019 ESPYs held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Entertainment Weekly hosts 2018 Pre-Emmy Party Pictured: Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech Ref: SPL5024789 150918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Tony DiMaio / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Happier times between Matthew and Shanna (MEGA)

Shanna and Matthew have been on and off since striking up their romance in 2020. Over the past two years, the couple has gone through the “break-up-and-make-up” song-and-dance a couple of times. “I broke up with Shanna months ago,” he told Entertainment Tonight in July 2021. “It is disappointing things couldn’t work out between us two, but sometimes love isn’t enough… making that decision to have us move on and go our separate ways was not easy, but I know it was the right decision. And overall, beneficial for the both of us.”

The couple rekindled their love in October 2021. “I admit…at the time.. things were very difficult, especially in our personal lives, which made things hard to focus on one another,” he told Page Six. “However, Shanna and I have truly found what we needed more of and what was missing just to focus on the fun in life with one another and not letting anyone or anything take that away from us.”