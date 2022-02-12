Shanna Moakler Cheekily Puts Eye Masks On Lamar Odom During ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Feed

Shanna Moakler and Lamar Odom had a funny and memorable moment on the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ feed as she helped him secure two masks under his eyes and made a joke about having to push them on.

Shanna Moakler, 46, and Lamar Odom, 42, got viewers’ attention recently when a clip from the Celebrity Big Brother feed showed them getting cheeky with each other over a beauty routine. The ex-wife of Travis Barker was seen putting on two eye masks under the former professional basketball player’s eyes in the video before making a joke about how wet they were.

“These are wetter so just keep pushing,” she tells him before he replies “that’s always better.” She then continued the apparent joke by saying, “Always better when it’s wetter, that’s my motto.”

The hilarious exchange between Shanna and Lamar seems to prove they’re getting comfortable around each other in the Big Brother house, which is good considering as castmates this season, they have to be around each other a lot. One other memorable conversation between the two stars was when they opened up to each other about their kids, which can be seen in the video above. They talked about the years their kids were born and how fast time has gone by. They were both hanging out on separate beds in the same room during the sweet conversation.

“I feel like the boys always gravitate towards the mamas and the girls always gravitate towards the daddies a little bit,” Shanna said when Lamar mentioned his son was “a little bit more a mama’s boy.”

When Shanna is not making headlines with Lamar on Celebrity Big Brother, she’s doing so with her boyfriend Matthew Rondeau. The hunk, who she’s been dating on and off since 2020, was recently spotted browsing around a Tiffany & Co. store, sparking rumors that perhaps he’s thinking of proposing to the blonde beauty soon. There’s been no official announcement as of yet, but if an engagement did happen, it would follow Shanna’s ex Travis’ own engagement to Kourtney Kardashian.