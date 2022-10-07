Kanye West Calls Gigi Hadid ‘Privileged Karen’ After She Claims He Didn’t Treat Virgil Abloh Like A Real Friend

“IM NOT FINNA GET RAN OVER BY HOLLYWOOD AGAIN,” Kanye “Ye” West wrote on Oct. 7, continuing his feud with Gigi Hadid and the rest of the fashion world following his “White Lives Matter” fashion show. Ye, 45, shared a screenshot from an Instagram comments section, presumably the post where Tremaine Emory clapped back at Ye for claiming the late Virgil Abloh was his “best friend.” In the comment, Gigi, 27, claimed that “even people who knew him for a percentage of the time knew that Kanye did not treat [Virgil] like a friend.” This set Ye off.

“GIGI, YOU A PRIVILEGED KAREN. YOU WERE BORN WITH A SILVER SPOON IN YOUR MOUTH. YOU’RE A ZOMBIE,” Ye wrote, sans the punctuation. Ye then referenced Chicago West’s fourth birthday party, which he previously claimed that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, wouldn’t allow him to attend (Ye eventually found the address to the party, and the Kardashians have denied West’s allegations.) “YOU SPEAK UP HERE BUT DIDNT SPEAK UP WHEN MY CHILD WAS KIDNAPPED ON HER BIRTHDAY,” Ye wrote to Gigi.

During the fallout of Ye wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt and running a surprise Yeezy/YZY Paris Fashion Week show with clothes also bearing the slogan, the “Black Skinhead” rapper invoked the name of the late Abloh in a post. “CAN’T WE TALK ABOUT MORE IMPORTANT THINGS LIKE HOW LATE THE SHOW WAS OR HOW BERNARD ARNAULT [co-founder and CEO of Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy] KILLED MY BEST FRIEND.” That prompted SUPREME designer Tremaine Emory to respond.

“I gotta draw the line at you using Virgil’s death in your ‘ye’ is the victim campaign in front of your sycophant peanut algorithm gallery,” wrote Emory. “Your best friend Virgil, N—- PLEASE. This time last year, you said Virgil’s designs are a disgrace to the black community in front of all your employees at Yeezy — ASK LUCETTE HOLLAND…I GOT ALL THE ‘RECEIPTS’ (don’t let me get into the things you said about V after his death).”

“Ye tell the ppl why you didn’t get invited to Virgil’s actual funeral, the one before the public one at the museum,” continued Emory. “(And why you weren’t allowed to speak at the public funeral). You knew Virgil had terminal cancer, and you rode on him in group chats, at yeezy, interviews, songs etc…YOU ARE SO BROKEN. KEEP VIRGIL NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH.” Ye clapped back by saying, in all caps, “You don’t have the money to make it out of this one alive. This is the worst mistake of your life. You broke my heart.

Ye and Gigi first got into it after Ye publicly attacked Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for criticizing his fashion show. “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea,” Gigi wrote on a now-deleted IG post. . “If there’s actually a point to any of your sh0t she might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”