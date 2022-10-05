‘Cobra Kai’s Jacob Bertrand Admits He Was ‘Really Happy’ About Eli’s Mohawk Return

Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz found himself center stage on the mat once again in Cobra Kai season 5. He went head-to-head with Kenny in the Sekai Takai face-off and uncaged Hawk once again during the match. However, Kenny got the upper hand when he used the dirty Silver Bullet on Eli, which left Eli gasping for air. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jacob Bertrand, and he doesn’t think this was the last time Eli and Kenny will meet on the mat.

“Eli doesn’t like to lose. I’m assuming Eli would probably want to rematch at some point with Kenny,” Jacob told HollywoodLife. The actor admitted that he wanted “there to be blood” after Kenny hit Eli to “raise the stakes a little bit or something.”

Even though Eli uncaged Hawk during the fight, Jacob doesn’t think Hawk is here to stay. “I think that ideology of like, I’m just going to pull the switch, go back to being Hawk in season 2, just be ruthless… I mean, obviously, it didn’t really work because he still gets his ass kicked by Kenny. So I don’t know. I probably would say no. I think in my eyes that definitely Eli’s taken over. I don’t know if you can really go back to how Hawk was in season 2 and season 3. I think that part of his life is kind of over,” Jacob said.

Jacob admitted that he is “really curious” about what’s going to happen with Kenny after Terry Silver was exposed in the season 5 finale. “Kenny is just this kid who is so lost and has zero guidance. I’m really curious what’s going to happen to him if there’s a season 6 because he’s got to come to terms with his sensei was leading him astray. Robby was right the whole time,” Jacob told HollywoodLife.

He continued, “I don’t really know if he’s going to be a villain anymore. I mean, I don’t know. I don’t know if the writers are planning on doing that, but I don’t think Eli holds a grudge towards the kid.”

One part of Hawk that is likely here to stay is the signature mohawk. After the mohawk was shaved off by Robby in season 4, Eli has since started to grow it back.

“There was a really big talk because it’s like, okay, you cut off his hair, so what’s going to happen? This is his power,” Jacob explained. “How does that relate to Hawk? I think at the end, you realize he doesn’t need his hair, and he’s more than that. At the same time, his hair is really cool. I think he would just grow it out because I think he looks sick with it. That was a big part of it. He’s not growing it out because he needs it. It’s just how he likes to look. It’s part of my routine: gel up the hair, dye it every once in a while, so I was really happy to get it back.”

Jacob’s prepared to keep growing out the mohawk, maybe even longer than last time. “Oh my god, it was like 9 inches. I mean, hey, whenever I have it I go from like 5’9 to like 6’6, so I have no complaints,” he said.

The opposing karate teams of Cobra Kai didn’t just meet on the mat. They also faced off at the waterpark in season 5, with Eli and Tory competing in a water slide battle. “For me, that was so much fun. I just got to ride a waterslide like 20 times in one day and get paid for it,” Jacob quipped.

The actor also revealed that his water slide was “actually twice as fast as Peyton’s, so we had to cheat it in the wide when we come out. I had to count to 7 or 8 and then go down the slide, so I’d come out a split second after Peyton [List]. I was actually way faster.”

Netflix hasn’t greenlit Cobra Kai season 6 (yet), but it’s almost a sure thing. Jacob revealed what he would like to see in a sixth season. “Competing in a world tournament sounds freaking awesome. I’d love to kick some people’s ass from like France or something. I don’t know. I think it’d be funny if there was a Hawk from France, like my doppelganger,” Jacob said. All 5 seasons of Cobra Kai are now streaming on Netflix.