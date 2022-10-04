Savannah Chrisley Reveals Whether She’s Dating Matt Stell After Ending Engagement

Savannah Chrisley doesn’t have a new country singing beau! The reality star opened up about her relationship status, including rumors that she was dating singer Matt Stell in a new interview with SiriusXM’s The Highway. Savannah, 25, admitted that she’s not dating Matt, 38, when asked about her appearing in his 2018 music video for “Prayed For You.”

Savannah responded “No,” when asked whether there was anything going on between the two, and she said that when she appeared in the music video she was still “very engaged” to her former fiancé Nic Kerdiles, 28, per E! News. The former hockey player had starred in the music video alongside the Growing Up Chrisley star. Savannah and Nic called off their engagement in September 2020.

Since she and Nic split up, Savannah has said that she doesn’t like to listen to “Prayed For You,” after they both appeared in the music video. “You can’t take people you’re in a relationship with to your favorite restaurants, your favorite vacation spots because then you might break up and it ruins it,” she said.

Despite there not being romantic with Matt, Savannah did reveal that she did consider whether she should see if there are romantic feelings there, but ultimately felt like the two were more compatible as friends. “He’s just an awesome person,” she explained. “The waters were definitely tested. You got to date to know where you got to land.”

When the reality star and hockey player broke up in 2020, she released a statement on her Instagram. “Nic and I have decided to call it quits,” she said at the time. “There’s no hatred between the two of us…and in all honesty…that makes saying goodbye even harder.”

Even though Savannah and Nic split up in late 2020, there was a brief time that fans speculated that they might have been getting back together. Savannah opened up about rekindling their relationship on the HollywoodLife podcast in August 2021. “He’s in my day to day life, and we’ve just kind of decided to keep things private and we’re trying to figure it out for ourselves,” she said at the time, but the former fiancés haven’t really addressed their relationship publicly.