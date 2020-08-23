Savannah Chrisley: 5 Things To Know About Reality Star Battling Endometriosis

Savannah Chrisley just underwent surgery for endometriosis after opening up about the diagnosis on Instagram and she shared an update on her recovery process in a recent post. Here are 5 things you need to know about her.

Savannah Chrisley, 23, revealed that she was diagnosed with endometriosis, a painful disorder in which tissue that usually lines the uterus grows outside of it instead, in a honest Instagram post on Aug. 18. Since then, the Chrisley Knows Best star has had her third surgery for the disorder and has been giving her followers updates on her experiences and how they’re affecting her.

“I was diagnosed with Endometriosis when I was 18 and it’s been quite the struggle,” Savannah first wrote in her Aug. 18 post. “The pain at times is unbearable and the toll it takes on my emotional/psychological health is pretty rough at times. Tomorrow I have my 3rd surgery.” She went on to rave about finding a specialist in Atlanta and revealed that she would be posting a vlog about the journey in the coming weeks.

Here are five things you should know about Savannah and the struggle she’s going through.

1. She had to have a cyst removed during her third surgery. She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sitting in a hospital bed while wearing a face mask on Aug. 20, which can be seen below, as her doctor posed next to her with his own face mask and talked about the process in the caption. “UPDATE: Had a huge cyst they had to remove. Found endo in/on my uterus, ovaries, bladder, and surrounding areas,” she wrote. “So Dr. Sinervo removed that along with a good bit of scar tissue. He also cut some nerves to help with pain.”

“I stayed in the hospital overnight and then was able to go back to my hotel and now I’m heading home today!” she continued.”Can’t tell you guys how many times I’ve cried…Dr. Sinervo and Dr. Winer are truly gifts from God. Dr. Sinervo asked to pray with me before surgery and then they both held my hands in the OR until I was put to sleep. 😭 It’s time to give myself time to recover..”

2. She’s all about family. Savannah is very close to her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and often posts about them on social media. In one memorable post, she sent her dad some love after he hosted the red carpet before the Golden Globes. Along with a cute pic of the duo, she said “Unbelievably proud of this superstar that I get to call my dad!! You’re KILLING it tonight on @eentertainment for the #goldenglobes ❤️ #dreamsdocometrue.” How sweet!

3. She’s engaged. The blonde beauty‘s hockey player boyfriend-turned fiancee Nic Kerdiles, 26, who she first introduced to her fans in Jan. 2018, popped the question with a 5-carat diamond ring in Dec. 2019 and the lovebirds kept the engagement quiet until they made it public in Apr. 2020. “I think we just both kind of came to the agreement that we wanted to enjoy it within our family so we just wanted to kind of soak it all in and enjoy without other people coming at us and kind of giving us their opinion,” Savannah EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about why she kept the happy news under wraps for four months. “There’s always going to be people who have positive things to say and negative things to say so we just wanted to enjoy it without having all the madness from it.”

4. She’s got a hot temper. Savannah once got riled up and tweeted angrily at the ex-wife of her ex-boyfriend of two years, Blaire Hanks because her mother commented negatively on a pic of the couple. However, she’s also mature and took it down, saying “I am going to acknowledge that I definitely did something wrong. I shouldn’t have let someone get me to their level. I shouldn’t have let someone get me so low to where I’m at their level. I allowed her to get me to a point that is not a good representation of myself. That is why I posted the response I did on Instagram and Twitter.”

5. She’s admitted to struggling with her “body image”. “Body image is something I have always struggled with due to growing up on television,” she wrote in the caption for a July 8 Instagram post, which can be seen below, that included a photo and video of her boxing in a crop top and leggings. “I have had others constantly commenting on my body and how they believed it should look…at about 18 years old I was 110lbs at almost 5”8…this wasn’t a healthy weight nor was it achieved in a healthy manner. I was FIXATED on working out and would do it multiple times a day and wouldn’t go to bed without doing at least 4 miles on the treadmill.”

“I also was eating VERY minimal… this was not safe or healthy!” she continued. “Over the years I have been focusing on loving who I am from the inside out while trying my hardest to block all the negative comments out. My weight has fluctuated for sure! But now I am sooo happy with where I am at mentally and physically. I’m not focusing on the number that the scale shows…I’m focusing on how I feel internally! I used to workout because I hated my body…now…I workout because I love my body ❤️”