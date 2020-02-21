Todd Chrisley Screams At Troll Who Tells His Daughter Savannah To Stop Posting Sexy Pics

Todd Chrisley had some heated comments for an Instagram troll who was critical of daughter Savannah’s latest bikini pic!

Todd Chrisley, 50, doesn’t have a problem with 22-year-old daughter Savannah Chrisley‘s sexy photos! The proud dad quickly jumped to Savannah’s defense after an Instagram troll suggested the blonde stop “whoring” herself out. “George eat dick and die,” Todd began in his epic response, right on Savannah’s photo. “We all whore ourselves out daily, whether for the job that pays our bills from 8-5, for the neighbor’s opinion, for what our church members thing etc, but one thing’s for certain and two things are for sure, the only whore you are aware of are the ones you hire to slip through your mama’s basement window,” he continued. Now that’s what we call a clap back! Todd didn’t stop there, tweeted “Don’t ever worry about what someone else is saying, only worry about what God is seeing” just minutes later.

The drama started on a stunning photo posted by Savannah in a fitted burgundy bikini. The 22-year-old was all-smiles in the photo as she posed on a beach and showed off her insanely fit body. “This photo was taken last summer when I first started my @southbeachdiet journey! Just wait until the next shoot…😉 #progress 🙌🏼,” Savannah captioned the shot, posted on Friday, Feb. 21. “would y’all be interested in me posting videos of my workout routine that I pair with SBD?” she also asked. Savannah’s toned abs were on full display in the shot, with many complimenting her fitness journey and progress.

Others, however, saw it as an opportunity to shade the Chrisley Knows Best Star and suggested the image was inappropriate given the family’s conservative Christian values. “You are engaged and about to be married,” the troll, who prompted the fiery response from Todd, wrote. “Have some class and stop whoring yourself like this. It’s disrespectful to yourself and your future husband.”

Savannah has plenty to celebrate as of late, including her upcoming wedding to fiance Nic Kerdiles, 26! The pro hockey player popped the question to his leading lady back in Dec. 2018, the pair are set to tie the knot sometime this summer. Whenever the wedding happens, we’re sure Savannah is going to look absolutely incredible — especially given her commitment to diet and fitness!