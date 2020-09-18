Savannah Chrisley & Nic Kerdiles: Why Their Relationship ‘Fizzled’ After 3 Years Together

Savannah Chrisley’s broken engagement with Nic Kerdiles came as a shock to most fans, but their romance just ran its course. HollywoodLife learned what went wrong between the pair, and how they’re coping after the split.

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles‘ engagement may have ended, but they’re still closer than ever. — That’s due in part to the ex-couple’s mutual understanding that they’re just not the right fit for one another. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 23, announced her split from the pro hockey player, 26, nearly two years after getting engaged in a post on Instagram on September 16. The news came after Savannah revealed in June that the couple decided to postpone their nuptials “to work on things on a different level.” — A decision that wasn’t an easy for either star.

“When they took a step back from their engagement, it was hard for them,” a source close to Savannah told HollywoodLife, exclusively. “They had to look at their relationship and the pressures that come with a wedding. She’s very much a type-A personality, and Nick is more laid back, so they found out that that combination didn’t work well and the relationship fizzled,” the insider explained, adding, “She’s got a very strong personality and they just didn’t mesh well for anything long term.”

Despite making the decision to end their relationship, Savannah and Nick are both doing “just fine,” the source said. “They’re both as upbeat as possible and they know they’ll be OK. They had a great three years together, but she’s ready to move on as difficult of a decision as that may be. It’s still sad for them both, but there’s no bad feelings,” the insider revealed. “It just wasn’t the right fit. But, they’re still so young. She’s super into faith, so in her eyes, what was meant to be must be part of a bigger plan. They really are the best of friends and plan on continuing that friendship. It’s very real and honest.”

Savannah and Nic had been the subject of split rumors for months before they confirmed the breakup news. The reality star shed light on the situation in June, when she opened up about their relationship woes.

“I just knew we had to work on things on a different level,” she said on the June 17 episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast. “We had to dig deeper and it’s hard. It’s 2020 and you know what, it’s okay not to follow the guidelines and the whole timeframe that everyone follows,” Savannah explained, adding, “We both realized that things moved way too fast and we needed to go back to dating.”

In her message announcing the split, Savannah wrote, “There’s no hatred between the two of us…and in all honesty…that makes saying goodbye even harder.” She explained, “We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually. These past 3 years have been some of the best years of my life…but I have to trust that God has a far greater purpose for my life.”

For his part, Nic also spoke out on Instagram, calling Savannah his “BIGGEST blessing” in life. “She has the purest heart out of anyone that I know. She has treated me with nothing but love and respect in our 3 years together,” he wrote, revealing that “no one other than our families know everything we’ve gone through in the last 3 years and for that, I ask to respect that privacy.” Nic added, “There was so much genuine love in this relationship and I’m truly blessed to have been able to spend three years of my life with Savannah.”

Fans held out hope for a possible future reconciliation, when Nic concluded his post with, “I still look at her as the type of woman I want to spend the rest of my life with. She is everything one could want in a mother, daughter, wife and friend. I love you kid to the moon and back and God has a plan for us!”

Savannah and Nic began dating in November of 2017, after he caught her attention on Instagram. She decided to take a risk and send the athlete a message, and their romance blossomed from there. After hitting it off rather quickly, the two were were engaged by Christmas Eve in 2018. Sadly, Savannah and Nic’s fairytale romance didn’t get a happily ever after.