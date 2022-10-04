Rihanna ‘Loved’ Playing ‘Dress Up’ For The 1st Time Since Baby At A$AP Rocky’s 34th Birthday Dinner

Rihanna was feeling herself after stepping out to celebrate A$AP Rocky’s 34th birthday on October 2. A source close to the “Diamonds” singer, 34, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how Rihanna felt after she was photographed looking stunning in a black dress with thigh-high slit for the late night dinner party at Olivetta in Los Angeles.

“Rihanna was so excited about this and has been planning it for weeks,” the pal said. “She wanted to do something sweet and intimate that also included their closest friends and she absolutely loves the food at Olivetta. It is one of their favorite restaurants in LA and they have been several times. Rihanna felt like his birthday was the first time that they have gotten to play dress-up since the birth of their baby and loved it.” As fans may know, Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first child together, a son, back in May.

“She was absolutely feeling her whole look and the fact that he dressed up to match her was just perfect. They have such busy schedules right now and Rihanna has so much going on, but she wanted ASAP to know how much she means to him. It was the perfect evening for them,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, as we previously reported, Rihanna has much to be excited for as she announced on September 24 that she would be performing during the halftime at the Super Bowl in February 2022. She has not performed publicly since the Grammys in 2018. She has been solely focused on building her brand Fenty, which has made her a billionaire, and at the same time, she got pregnant and had a baby with her boyfriend, Rocky and her fans have been begging for her to release new music since. After her exciting announcement, Jay-Z spoke out about what an icon she is. Rihanna also said that she would never perform at the Super Bowl, but apparently that has changed.