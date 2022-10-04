Kourtney Kardashian Admits She Still Co-Sleeps With 10-Year-Old Daughter Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, gushed over her middle child, Penelope Disick, 10, in a new interview. The proud mom talked about the close bond she and her daughter have and even admitted that they still co-sleep together most of the time. “She’s slept with me every day since she was born and pretty much still does,” the Kardashians star told Amanda Hirsch on the latest episode of Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

“Unless she has a friend sleep over or unless she leaves me to go sleep at [her stepdad] Travis’ [Barker] or Auntie Coco’s [Khloé Kardashian] or Auntie Kiki’s [Kim Kardashian],” she continued. “But besides that, we are so close.”

Kourtney, who is also the mom of sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, went on to admit that although they are still “so close,” she doesn’t worry about Penelope, who she described as her “mini me,” because she’s like her. “She is such, I can’t even explain it. She is my girl that I do not worry about,” she explained.

Kourtney’s comments about Penelope come after she recently wowed her fans when she posted a series of photos of the growing pre-teen on Instagram. The mother daughter duo posed together wearing stylish long jackets over white tops, fashionable pants, and epic shoes, in one recent pic, and comments proved the reality star’s followers couldn’t believe how “grown up” Penelope looked. Another photo showed her towering over her little brother Reign and looking cuter than ever.

When Penelope’s not getting attention for photos of hangouts with her mom, she’s doing so during hangouts with her dad, Scott Disick. The proud dad often shares social media photos of his own with his only daughter and it’s just as adorable to see. A recent one showed her posing with a scary/silly face to the camera during a swim in a pool at night. “My peep aleep,” he wrote in the caption.