Maren Morris & Shaq Reveal 2-Foot Height Difference In Hilarious Photo

Do you think Maren Morris could dunk against Shaquille O’Neal? Considering the two-foot height difference, probably not! Still, the country singer, 32, posted an amazing photo of herself alongside the NBA star, 50, on Instagram on Sunday, October 2. She didn’t even seem to reach up to his chest. Maren hilariously captioned the post “Tall guys,” referring to just how much Shaq towers over her.

Both Maren and Shaq were attending the NBA icon’s Event Gala for his Shaquille O’Neal Foundation. The “Make You Say” singer was a performer for the charity event, per E! News. Both of them looked like they were having a laugh as they took the photo. Maren looked gorgeous in a pair of pinstriped pants and a black tanktop, as Shaq rocked a gray tuxedo.

It’s no surprise that Shaq is just so tall next to Maren. As an NBA center, Shaq had to be tall, and he stands at 7’1″, according to the NBA. While there are some NBA players taller than Shaq, his height makes him exactly two feet taller than the country star, who is only 5’1″, per Celeb Health Magazine. Shaq also clearly enjoyed the photo, and he shared Maren’s Instagram post on his Story.

The charity gala hasn’t been Maren’s only Las Vegas performance recently. The singer was also featured as part of the iHeartRadio music fest at the end of September. She opened up about being glad to be performing amid negativity surrounding her feud with Brittany Aldean in an interview with ET. “I just kind of throw myself into tour. That’s kind of like where I get my therapy and angst out, and sadness, anger, joy. I get to do it every night,” she told the outlet.

Aside from the gala and music festival, Maren also dropped into “Sin City” for an epic performance of her song “Circles Around This Town” for the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium back in March. At the award show, she was nominated for Female Artist of the Year.