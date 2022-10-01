Britney Spears Puts On Wicked Dance Routine In Crop Top & References ‘Nails & Sadness’: Watch

Britney Spears, 40, danced her heart out in her latest social media video. The singer looked focused and full of energy as she busted various moves with her arms and legs while wearing a long-sleeved yellow crop top and short black shorts, in the Instagram post, which was shared on Sept. 30. She had her long blonde hair up in a ponytail that she swung around during the dancing session, and was barefoot.

“Nails and sadness 💅🏻 !!!” the pop star captioned the video, which was met with a lot of comments from fans. “Neck move is pure gold,” one fan wrote while another called her “gorgeous.” A third shared, “Britney for #DWTS” and many others left smiling emojis to signify their love of the clip.

Before Britney posted her new video, she made headlines for not appearing in the music video for her new remix song with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer.” A source told us she didn’t appear in it because of a “scheduling conflict and timing.” Despite not being seen on screen, however, the songstress apparently still had a hand in making the production.

“Britney did have an active role in the production of the ‘Hold Me Closer’ video and she is so proud of it and the way that it turned out,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.“She got super emotional and cried happy tears when she saw the final version. The interpretive dancers were flawless and, being a dancer herself, she feels that they conveyed the feeling that she wanted the video to have, which is hope, love, and triumph.”

Britney also loved the color aspect of the production. “She loved the colorful element of the video and how every color of the rainbow is represented,” the source added. “She is very grateful to Elton for asking her to be a part of this, as it was eye-opening for her. Even though neither of them appeared, it was a very costly production.”