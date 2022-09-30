Teresa Giudice Cuddles Up To Husband Louie Ruelas 8 Weeks After Wedding: ‘My Love’

Teresa Giudice is showing off her latest date night with her hubby of a few months, Louie “Luis” Ruelas. The 50-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared an adorable picture of herself cuddled up to Luis, 46, in Los Angeles on Sept. 30, although the image was taken at least two days prior (when she posted a solo shot in the same outfit). Teresa looked beautiful in a wet leather mini dress that featured a plunging V-neckline that was decorated with ruffles. The mother of four wore her long, brunette hair up in a ponytail and completed her look with minimal jewelry and black pointed pumps.

Teresa had her arm around her man’s waist for the sweet snapshot, who gave a glistening smile as he leaned into her. Luis donned an all-black ensemble as well that consisted of jeans, a plain tee, a printed monochrome blazer, and dress shoes. Teresa simply captioned the photo with, “My Love,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

The photo came days after Teresa gushed about getting to spend more time with Luis following her elimination from Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars on Sept. 26. “Now I get to spend time with my husband. I just got married, and then I started doing Dancing With the Stars. So it’s like I left my husband, so I felt really bad,” she explained. “At least now I get to go home and spend time with my husband because I am a newlywed, and then I just left him. But I’m glad that my girls all came to see me too. Two of them came last week, my stepson came this week, and three of my other daughters came this week.”

The reality star and businessman tied the knot at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey on Saturday, Aug. 6. The marriage blended Teresa and her four daughters she shares with ex Joe Giudice and Luis and his two sons into a bustling household of eight.

There’s also one thing Teresa may be excited to get back to: sex. In August, she revealed that she and her hubby have high sex drives and get intimate at least twice a day. “Morning and at night. If he gets me during the day, that’s three!” she exclaimed while on stage during a Q&A session with her co-stars Dorinda Medley and Dolores Catania. “We’re very sexual and I love it because when you love someone, you want to be that way with them.”