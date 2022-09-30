Michelle Obama Looks Stunning In Hot Pink Suit For George Clooney’s Foundation Party: Photos

Michelle Obama sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the after-party for George Clooney’s Albie Awards at The Mark Hotel in New York City on Sept. 29. The 58-year-old looked stunning when she wore a hot pink pantsuit with a matching blouse.

Michelle’s bright pink power suit featured high-waisted, straight-leg trousers with stripes down the sides of the legs. Her waist was cinched-in with a thick satin belt and she tucked a matching pink button-down shirt into them. On top of her blouse, Michelle wore a matching satin-lapel blazer and she tied her look together with metallic silver ankle strap sandals, a pink box clutch, and diamond earrings.

Michelle has been fond of power suits lately and she pulls them off perfectly. Just the day before this event, she was out in NYC wearing a lavender pantsuit. She rocked a lavender set featuring a blazer and a matching pair of super baggy, wide-leg trousers. This time, she dressed down her look by adding a pair of white sneakers and she topped her look off with large gold hoop earrings and oversized sunglasses.

Michelle has been loving the color pink and aside from this look, she recently attended the unveiling of her and former president Barack Obama’s official portraits on Sept. 7. Michelle wore a custom ombre dress by Christy Rilling Atelier with a cinched-in waist and pleated skirt.

The former first lady’s gorgeous ankle-length dress was completely sheer on the bodice, revealing a sweetheart neckline while the bottom half of the flowy skirt was pleated. She accessorized with a pair of burnt red, pointed-toe pumps and dazzling, dangling diamond earrings. As for her glam, she had her hair pulled back into a low bun while parted to the side.