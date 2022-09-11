Michelle Obama Rocks Baggy Jeans & Sneakers In 1st Photo Since White House Portrait Unveiled

Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 58-year-old former First Lady was spotted rocking a chic ensemble in New York City on Saturday (September 10). Enjoying the last few days of summer weather, Michelle sported a simple white tee with high-waisted, baggy denim pants and a set of fierce black-and-white snakeskin sneakers, as seen in photos here. She topped off the enviable look with a pair of gold designer sunglasses and matching earrings.

The outing comes only a few days after Michelle and her husband Barack Obama, 61, had their official White House portraits unveiled. During a ceremony attended by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, the couple celebrated their likeness brought to canvas by two contemporary artists: Robert McCurdy, who painted Barack’s image, and Sharon Sprung, who created Michelle’s portrait. The former First Lady wore a custom Jason Wu Collection gown.

“Too often in this country, people feel like they have to look a certain way or act a certain way to fit in, that they have to make a lot of money or come from a certain group or class or faith in order to matter,” Michelle said at the unveiling. “But what we’re looking at today — a portrait of a biracial kid with an unusual name and the daughter of a water pump operator and a stay-at-home mom — what we are seeing is a reminder that there is a place for everyone in this country,”

Michelle and Barack were all smiles at the event, as it’s obvious they are still head over heels for each other after being married all the way back in 1992! To celebrate their most recent anniversary in October, Michelle posted side by side pics of herself with the former POTUS, one recent and the other a throwback. “How it started vs. how it’s going,” she wrote in the caption. “Happy anniversary, Barack—love you!”

Barack also took to Instagram, writing, “I’ve loved watching the world get to know you not just as a daughter of the South Side, but as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady, and my best friend. I can’t imagine life without you.”