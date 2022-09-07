Michelle Obama Stuns In Sheer Dress As Her & Barack’s Official White House Portraits Are Unveiled

Michelle Obama made her return to the White House looking absolutely stunning in a red and pink sheer ombre dress as she attended the unveiling of her and former president Barack’s official portraits on Sept. 7. The 58-year-old former first lady, looked stunning when wore a sheer pink and red ombre dress with a cinched-in waist and pleated skirt.

Michelle’s gorgeous ankle-length dress was completely sheer on the bodice, revealing a sweetheart neckline underneath while the bottom half of the skirt was flowy and pleated. She accessorized with a pair of burnt red, pointed-toe pumps and dazzling, dangling diamond earrings. As for her glam, she had her hair pulled back into a low bun while parted to the side.

Michelle was joined by Barack who looked dapper in a fitted suit with a blue and white striped button-down shirt and blue tie underneath his blazer. President Joe Biden opted for a navy blue suit with a white shirt and light blue tie and First Lady Jill Biden looked gorgeous in a white pantsuit.

Jill rocked a high-neck, three-quarter sleeve blazer with gold buttons down the front paired with a high-waisted, knee-length pencil skirt. She topped her look off with glamorous black pointed-toe pumps covered in silver studs.

In the portraits, Michelle wore a stunning off-the-shoulder powder blue dress with a ruched, low-cut neckline and long flowy skirt. Her hair was down in voluminous waves while parted in the middle. As for Barack, he stood in a black suit with a white shirt and gray tie as he smiled at the artist.

This was a special event as it represented the return to what has been a long tradition between presidents. President Biden openly welcomed the past president and first lady to the White House for the unveiling of their official portraits, which is a big deal considering former president Donald Trump refused to have the Obamas receive their portraits during his term.