Sylvester Stallone Bonds With Daughter Sophia, 26, On Set After Reconciling With Jennifer Flavin

Father-daughter moment! Sylvester Stallone and his oldest daughter Sophia posed for a cute photo together on Tuesday, September 27. The Rocky star, 76, and his daughter, 26, both looked like they were in good spirits as they took a photo on the set of one of the actor’s new projects. The selfie with Sophia came just days after it was announced that Sly and his wife Jennifer Flavin had made up after a split.

Both the actor and his daughter rocked sunglasses for the photo on what appeared to be a bright day. Sylvester rocked a light green t-shirt and a black baseball cap. Sophia stunned in a white crop top, and she smiled wide as she bonded with her dad. “Filming at the Range with Sophia Stallone,” Sylvester wrote in the caption.

Sophia is one of Sly’s five children. The actor had two sons with his ex-wife Sasha Czack. His first son was Sage who sadly died in 2012 at 36. He also has a son Seargeoh, 42, with his ex. Sophia and her younger sisters Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, were all with his wife Jennifer.

Sylvester clearly has a very special bond with all of his kids, and he even wished Sophia a happy birthday in a sweet Instagram post in August. He posted a series of photos of Sophia, and he wrote a message for her. “A VERY HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY TO MY VERY SPECIAL DAUGHTER, SOPHIA!” he wrote.

The selfie with Sophia came shortly after he and Jennifer called off their divorce about a month after the pair shared that they were splitting up. Jennifer had filed for divorce back in August, but it was revealed that they were putting the proceedings on hold in September. Shortly after it was reported that they were pausing their divorce, a rep for the Creed actor revealed that they had reconciled in a statement to Page Six. “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” they said. “They are both extremely happy.”