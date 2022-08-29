Sylvester Stallone Celebrates Daughter Sophia On Her 26th Birthday Amid Divorce: Photos

Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram on August 28, 2022, to pay a sweet belated 26th birthday tribute to his daughter, Sophia. “A VERY HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY TO MY VERY SPECIAL DAUGHTER, SOPHIA!!!” the Rambo icon, 76, captioned the photo gallery. Sly’s photos included a sweet cheek-to-cheek selfie with Sophia, a fun golfing photo, a graduation pic, and a throwback pic of Sylvester embracing Sophia. Surprisingly, the actor also included a pic with both estranged wife Jennifer Flavin, 54, and Sophia on either arm — Sly and Jennifer recently confirmed that they are divorcing after an impressive 25 years of marriage.

Many of the Rocky actor’s 15.1 million fans took to the comments section to share in the birthday greetings. Sophia commented simply, writing, “thank you dad,” alongside a yellow heart emoji. “Many happy returns of the day dear,” wrote one fan, while another remarked, “Happy Birthday beautiful! May God keep blessing you with many more years of health and happiness.” A third reacted, “That’s how it should be, Love and soooo many happy wishes to the princess.”

Former supermodel Jennifer had previously taken to Instagram on Saturday, August 27, to share her own birthday tribute for their beautiful daughter. “Happy Birthday beautiful Sophia!” she captioned her photos. “You bring so much love and happiness to everyone you know!” Jennifer included two glowing current pics of Sophia, along with a pic of mother and daughter when the birthday girl was just a small tot. “Besides being a Beautiful person, you are hard-working, smart and most of all compassionate,” the proud mother continued. “I am the luckiest mom in the world to call you my daughter! Love you!”

Jennifer and Sly are also parents to, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20. Rumors of an impending divorce swirled after the legendary actor was allegedly seen earlier this month covering his tattoo of Jennifer, per the Daily Mail. Shortly thereafter, Jennifer filed papers in Florida on Friday, August 19, moving to end the marriage formally and alleging in documents that the Oscar nominee was “moving assets from marital funds,” per TMZ.

Sylvester’s rep Michelle Bega issued a statement to HollywoodLife on August 24, on behalf of the actor. “I love my family,” the statement read. “We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”