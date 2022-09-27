‘Willow’ TV Show: Everything To Know About Potential Release Date & More

George Lucas‘ 1988 film Willow is getting its own television series on Disney+ and it’s sure to be a hit! The popular dark fantasy movie, which was released years after Lucas’ original Star Wars films were released, has a devoted following of fans and the new show promises to be an exciting continuation of the original, with some of its stars even returning. The first official trailer of the show, which can be seen below, was released in June 2022. Find out more about the show, including the release date, the cast and crew, and more below.

Release Date and Where to Watch

Willow is set to be released on Disney+ on Nov. 30, 2022. The plan for the series was first announced on the Star Wars Twitter account in 2020 and during Star Wars Celebration on May 26, it was revealed it would be on Disney+. There will be eight episodes total and its one of the most anticipated upcoming Disney series and TV shows in general.

Cast and Crew

Cast

Warwick Davis, who was in the 1988 film, is set to reprise his role as Willow Ufgood, a farmer-turned-sorcerer, in the series. When talking about his return as the character in the upcoming series, the actor told Radio Times he never thought there would be a show like this. “You know what, it’s weird to be able to talk about it now! It’s something which I never thought I would see happen,” he admitted to the outlet. “Everything sort of aligned when we did the movie Solo. The writer, Jonathan Kasdan, was a huge fan of Willow. He grew up watching it and it’s one of the things that inspired him to become a screenwriter, as well as his dad.”

“And then Ron Howard came into direct and John mentioned to him that he was a big fan of Willow and that got them talking,” he added. “And I was on Solo looking a little bit like Willow with my long hair as Weazel, and all these things came together.” Joanne Whalley, who was also in the original film, is set to return as Sorcha, who is now a queen.

In addition to two of the original stars, the new series is bringing on a bunch of new faces. Ruby Cruz (Mare of Easttown) will play Princess Kit, who is Madmartigan and Sorcha’s daughter. Erin Kellyman (Solo: A Star Wars Story) will take on the role of Jade, and Ellie Bamber (The Serpent) will play Dove. They all apparently seek out Willow to help them save the world. Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Amer Chadha-Patel (The Third Day), Dempsey Bryk (The Silence), Rosabell Laurenti Sellers (Game of Thrones), and Talisa Garcia (Baptiste) also star in the series.

Crew

The crew of Willow has had quite a bit of changes up until it began production. Crazy Rich Asians and In The Heights director, Jon M. Chu, was originally supposed to direct the pilot, but dropped out due to timing conflicts, according to Deadline. Jonathan Entwistle then signed on for the job, but Deadline also reported that he left in April due to a scheduling conflict with his new Apple TV+ series, Hello Tomorrow, and was replaced by Stephen Woolfenden. Before he became director, Stephen was a producing director on the series, so he already had knowledge about the production. Jonathan Kasdan, the developer and writer of the series, Ron, Brian Grazer, and more are set to executive produce the show.

Storyline

Willow, the series, is set to take place years after the original film, which starred Warwick, Val Kilmer as Madmartigan, and others, Deadline reported. The main character of Willow and other new characters will go on a fantastical journey, assembled by Princess Kit, to save the world.

The official synopsis for the series is this: “The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.”

Music

There hasn’t been any information released about the music that will be featured in Willow, but judging from the trailer’s music, it is sure to be adventurous and unforgettable.

Production Trivia

Willow, the television series, reportedly takes place 20-30 years after the movie took place.

Before appearing in the upcoming show, Warwick and Erin both appeared in Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018. Like the original Willow film, it was directed by Ron.

Ellie and Erin, who are both in the series, previously starred in the 2018 television miniseries, Les Miserables.