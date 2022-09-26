Christina Ricci Reveals Her 8-Year-Old Son Still Sleeps In Her Bed With Her

The 'Yellowjackets' star admitted that her nine month old daughter sleeps independently, but in an unconventional twist, her eight year old son still shares a bed with her.

By:
September 26, 2022 11:11PM EDT
Christina Ricci at Emmys
View gallery
Actress Christina Ricci attends Entertainment Weekly's Celebration Honoring Nominees for the SAG Awards held at Chateau Marmont, in Los Angeles Entertainment Weekly's Celebration Honoring Nominees for the SAG Awards, Los Angeles, USA
Christina Ricci 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Sep 2022
Christina Ricci Dior Homme show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 23 Jun 2018
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Christina Ricci gets that it’s not always about age. The Penelope star, 42, opened up about her kids, revealing that her nine month old infant Cleopatra is able to sleep alone in a crib, but her eight year old son Freddie still isn’t quite there yet. “The fact that I can put her down in her crib and she just goes to sleep when my 8-year-old still sleeps with me is amazing,” the actress told PEOPLE magazine on September 26, joking that it’s a “f***ing miracle” that her baby is sleep trained.

Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci at the 2022 Emmy Awards (David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE)

The Sleepy Hollow beauty then launched into the individualities of her two kiddos, saying that when she attempted the same sleep training with Freddie, he “screamed himself hoarse and started banging his head against the crib railing,” so she had to pull back. “But with Cleo, when we decided to try it and see how she would react to it, she just sort of whined for about seven minutes and then laid down, clutched her little unicorn and went to sleep. It was like she was ready and she wanted to do it, and it was right for her.”

Christina, who became a cult darling with dark films like Prozac Nation and Addams Family Values and grew into a household name, first became a mother when she gave birth to Freddie with ex-husband James Heerdegen in August 2014. She filed for divorce from James in July 2020, and later became pregnant with little Cleopatra. Christina married hair stylist Mark Hampton in October of 2021 ahead of the birth of their daughter on December 8.

Christina Ricci and family
Christina Ricci, her ex husband James Heerdegen, and their son Freddie. (MEGA)

So far, it appears her two babies are getting along famously, and the Yellowjackets actress admits she pays Freddie to play with her daughter “for 20 minutes at a time in her little playpen,” and says that “he is really helpful” with Cleo. “He can help me make a bottle. He can help me in the bathtub with her. It is really great,” she told the magazine. “There hasn’t been a lot of sibling jealousy or anything. That has been a huge relief.”

More From Our Partners

ad