‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Kayla Dead At 25: ‘Forever My Baby’

Brooke Bailey announced the devastating news of her daughter Kayla Bailey’s death via Instagram on September 25. Kayla was just 25 years old. “Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey. This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon,” the Basketball Wives star captioned a series of photos she posted of her beloved daughter. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Brooke reposted several tributes to her daughter on her Instagram Story. “My baby girl is so Loved by all of youuuuu!!! The love and support my family has received today is unreal and so appreciated,” Brooke wrote on her Instagram Story. “Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded respect, love, and attention.”

The Basketball Wives star also added, “Our God! Our God, is so Faithful. I have been fasting and praying for days. I thought it was for something else. It was God preparing me for this moment in my life. Although, I was not prepared. I am grateful for the 25 years he Blessed me to have HIS child. To love her, to hold her, to teach her, to comfort her. She was my happiness on earth.”

The reality star received an outpour of condolences from her friends, including Zena Foster, Tiarra Monet, Heather Sanders, Brittish Williams, and Tammy Rivera. “I’m so sorry Brooke. Praying God gives you strength,” Heather commented. Tammy also responded, “Omg beautiful I’m sooooo sorry! My prayers are with you im lifting your name high tonight in prayer.”

Brooke joined the cast of Basketball Wives LA in season 2. The mom-of-three made a cameo in season 5 and joined the season 10 cast of Basketball Wives, which premiered in May 2022.

Kayla and her brother, Shumecio, appeared on Basketball Wives as teenagers. “I’ve always been very guarded about my children,” Brooke told Madame Noire in 2012. She also revealed one of the lessons she taught her kids. “You just have to stand strong and you have to show your children that you stand strong. Because once they see that, then they believe that’s what they’re supposed to do,” she said.