Rihanna Rocks Thigh-High Boots & Mini Getting Cozy With A$AP Rocky At Afterparty: Photo

Rihanna, 34, looked gorgeous during her latest outing! The singer rocked a gray mini dress and black thigh-high boots as she left the Rolling Loud Festival afterparty with her 33-year-old boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. She had some of her long hair pulled back with some loose parts in the front and added jewelry and a glamourous makeup look to the outfit.

Rocky, who hosted the afterparty, also looked stylish in a white long-sleeved graphic top with multi-colored designs and jeans. He also added a black New York Yankees hat and a necklace. The two lovebirds looked smitten with each other as they stayed close, smiled to each other, and held hands at one point, all while being photographed outside the location.

Before RiRi and Rocky’s latest outing, they made headlines for taking multiple trips to a music studio together. It’s unclear what project they were working on inside, but it definitely got fans excited for what’s to come. Speculation of a collaboration on music about their new baby son has been making its way across the internet, but there’s been no confirmation from either of them yet.

When Rihanna and Rocky aren’t busy attending parties or music recording sessions, they’re making sure to spend quality time with each other on regular date nights. They’ve been regularly seen visiting restaurants for a nice dinner over the past few months and are always dressed to impress. Rihanna wore an incredible black leather mini dress, during one of their latest dates, and Rocky went casual with a white t-shirt and baggy jeans.

As far as becoming new parents of their son in May, the couple has kept the new addition out of the spotlight. He’s still their main focus, however, and although Rihanna would love to record a new solo album soon, she is making sure put a lot of her energy into bonding with her child, and Rocky has been there for her every step of the way. “Right now, her focus is on soaking up the blessing of being a new mom and bonding as a little family with Rocky,” the source EXLCUSVELY told HollywoodLife. “He’s been such an incredible partner, he’s busy with shows and getting his album ready but if he’s not working, he’s by her side.”