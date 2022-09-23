Rihanna Wears Tight White Tank Top & Fur Jacket For Late Night Solo NYC Outing: Photos

Rihanna was out in New York City at 3 a.m. when she wore a tight white cropped tank top with super baggy black sweatpants and a furry jacket. The 34-year-old left her hotel looking super stylish in her outfit while her long hair was down and wavy. Rihanna was by herself for a solo outing, despite being out with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky two days earlier at a recording studio.

Ever since Rihanna gave birth on May 13, she has been going out more with friends and we love getting to see all of her stylish looks. Her white ribbed tank top was cropped and featured a scoop neckline which she styled with a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg black sweatpants that had white stripes on the sides. On top of her tank, she wore a fluffy black and white fur jacket that she chose to leave open.

She accessorized her look with a black and white fitted hat, black rectangular sunglasses, sneakers, a layered diamond choker necklace, and a neon yellow leather Fendi purse. As for her glam, she had her hair down in waves while a glossy dark brown lip tied her look together.

Rihanna has been out and about a ton lately and her outfits just keep getting better. The singer was just out two days ago wearing a pair of baggy black Mugler Black High-Waisted Wide-Leg Spiral Jeans with an oversized yellow three-quarter zip-up shirt that said “Mecca” across the front side. She accessorized with a colorful Dior Adiorable Saddle Bag and a pair of Saint Laurent La 16 Mules in Smooth Leather and Mink.

Aside from these looks, she was out in LA on Sept. 17, when she wore a pair of Savage x Fenty Xssential Rolled Cuff Joggers in Black with a low-cut Savage x Fenty Rib Xssentials Tank. ON top of her tank top, she wore a black Mercedes-Benz zip-up hoodie and she tied her look together with Balenciaga Dynasty Crystal-Embellished Sunglasses, a Balenciaga Le Cagole Xs Shoulder Bag with Rhinestones, a pair of Nike x Ambush Air Adjust Force Sneakers, and a Briony Raymond Antique Diamond Necklace.