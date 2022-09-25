Jordana Brewster, 42, Hits Beach In White String Bikini On Honeymoon With Mason Morfit: Photos

The 'Fast & Furious' star looked incredible in her polka dot bikini as she enjoyed the last bits of summer on a beach with her new husband.

September 25, 2022 6:09PM EDT
Image Credit: Clint Brewer Photography/A.I.M / BACKGRID

Jordana Brewster is loving her new life as a second-time wife! The Fast & Furious actress was spotted frolicking on a beach in Malibu on Saturday (September 24) with her husband Mason Morfit, whom she married earlier this month. Stealing the spotlight with her retro polka dot bikini, Jordana looked every inch the gorgeous movie star on the golden sands.

Jordana Brewster and her husband Mason Morfit took a stroll in Los Angeles in September 2022. (Clint Brewer Photography/A.I.M / BACKGRID)

The Faculty alum paired the easy breezy look with a floppy straw hat and a set of designer shades. Mason, the CEO of ValueAct Capital, rocked a pair of swim trunks, going shirtless for the beach stroll. Pulling up the rear was Jordana’s adorable pup Endi, whom she adopted a few years ago.

This will mark Jordana’s second marriage, as she was previously wed to her husband of 13 years, Andrew Form. The couple “quietly split” at the beginning of 2020 and share two sons together – Julian, 8, and Rowan, 5.

Just weeks after filing for divorce, Jordana went public with her romance with Mason, whom she had met at a lunch while still married to Andrew. The former model said she “took note of Mason” and they began following each other on social media after their brief lunch meeting, according to her interview with Glamour magazine. “Four days after I separated from Andrew, I was on a plane to San Francisco to visit this man I had met only once but who had stayed on my mind,” she admitted.

She went on to gush about the love of her life. “One of the best things—and there are many—that Mason said to me was “I will hold you in the light.” It’s a Quaker saying that means “lifting you up to light and goodness so you can have hope and peace.” Mason told me this when I was going through a particularly rough patch. He repeats it every time there is a challenge.”

In September 2021, Jordana revealed Mason popped the question by sharing a photo of the couple cuddling up on a beach while showing off her ring, with the caption, “JB soon to be JBM.”

