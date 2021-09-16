Jordana Brewster Flashes Gigantic Diamond Ring From Fiancee Mason Morfit – Photo

Jordana Brewster showed off her massive diamond engagement ring while out shopping with her fiancee, Mason Morfit.

Jordana Brewster, 41, just got engaged to fiancee, Mason Morfit, and she showed off her new rock while out shopping in LA. The Fast and the Furious actress looked fabulous when she rocked a pair of baggy low-rise mom jeans with a white T-shirt tucked in. She donned a mustard yellow cardigan on top and accessorized with Chanel ballet flats, sunglasses, a Celine purse, and of course, her huge engagement ring.

This outing was the first time we saw Jordana’s full ring up close and it is absolutely stunning. The ring features a massive emerald diamond in the center with two smaller baguette diamonds on either side. The diamond was so large, it took up her entire finger, while her nails were painted a pale pink.

Jordana first announced the news of her engagement to the ValueAct Capital CEO, in an Instagram post on September 16. She posted a photo of her and Mason cuddling up on the beach while showing off her ring, with the caption, “JB soon to be JBM.”

This will mark Jordana’s second marriage, as she was previously married to her husband of 13 years, Andrew Form. The couple “quietly split” at the beginning of 2020 and they share two sons together – Julian, 8, and Rowan, 5. The couple got married in May 2007 but have since gone their separate ways.

While no wedding plans have been disclosed yet, Jordana has fabulous style so we can surely expect a drop-dead-gorgeous wedding gown and we cannot wait for the happy couple to tie the knot.